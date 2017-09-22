In the center of Charlottesville is a park. A park that, lately, has seen its fair share of blood and spit, pepper spray and violence, tears and prayers. It sits in the city’s northeast quadrant and takes up a square block, sandwiched between First and Second streets to the west and east, Jefferson Street to the north and Market Street to the south. For nearly 93 years it was known as Lee Park. But for the last three months, officially at least, it’s been called Emancipation Park.

In its center is a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which the city earlier this year voted to remove. That decision was legally challenged and is currently being decided by a judge. For many in the city, this is what the park is: home to a statue that’s caused Charlottesville’s divisions to become more visible.

But for several dozen people, the park is also a home. It’s their living room, their dining room, their midday bedroom. It’s where they break bread and talk about surface-level affairs and the deeper meaning of life in the same breath. It’s where they smoke cigarettes and blunts, and sip out of brown bags. It’s where they read newspapers and take naps. Many of these people either are homeless or have been. It’s where they see Charlottesville—the prosperous city that ranks high on best-of tourist websites—pass by in front of their faces. It’s a front row seat to the deeper divisions of which the statue hints.

Many of these men and women were near the park on August 12—a day that will forever live in Charlottesville’s history. On July 8, when the Ku Klux Klan came to Justice Park, Tennessee and Sara, who are homeless, got married and held a barbecue just one block away from the KKK demonstration at the base of the Lee statue. These residents say they feel just as safe in the park now as before August 12, and that if anything, it’s changed life there for the better, because now there’s hope that the city will not ignore some of its most vulnerable.

The park opens at 6am. Less than a block away, The Haven day shelter opens every day at 7am and offers a bevy of services—showers and laundry, lockers and breakfast, computers and classes. It closes around noon, and shortly thereafter the park begins to fill up. Some head to the daily soup kitchen at a nearby church, returning to claim a bench for the day.

The park closes at 11pm. In the summer months, many of the city’s homeless sleep outside—downtown, in a makeshift camp in the woods or in a darkened portico nearby—at the Salvation Army or, if they’re lucky, on friends’ couches. And next month, Charlottesville’s overnight shelter—a rotating collective of more than 80 religious congregations known as People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry—will begin, which means arriving at The Haven at 5:30pm to score a place to sleep.

The library is also directly across the street. Some folks relax there on hot days, reading magazines, using the computers. The free bathrooms also are a boon. In the basement is the Downtown Job Center, which helps find people jobs. Across the street is a main bus stop, giving folks access to most parts of the city.

But finding work, housing and the wrap-around supports necessary to get off the street is often harder than it seems. A small team of staff at The Haven, PACEM and the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless works daily with the city to try and get services to these men and women. But not everybody wants help. Others are told to be patient, that it takes time.

Over the past two months, C-VILLE Weekly reporter Jordy Yager and photographer Lorenzo Dickerson have gotten to know nearly two dozen of these park residents. The following is an attempt to add their voices to the city’s larger conversation about statues, public spaces and equity. Most of people in the park are unemployed, or have low-paying jobs. They speak of struggle, of barriers and of being lost in a surrounding sea that toils and rises around them. As one park goer put it: “We’re a forgotten people.”

Martin. Photo by Lorenzo Dickerson

Martin

“I was living in Locust Grove, Orange County. And then on April 8, 2016, I had a stroke. I lost my job because of it. I was driving for Estes freight. It is what it is. They helicoptered me here to UVA. They gave me some rehab and then boom, dropped me off at the Salvation Army. I ended up losing my house. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just don’t want to end up in jail. I don’t want any trouble. I don’t smoke marijuana, I don’t drink, I don’t pop pills. Right now, my only vice is cigarettes. Eventually I’m quitting them. I got $1.25 to my name. I’m not going to panhandle. I’ve been trying to get a part-time job, but I’ve got no identification and all that. It’s pretty tough. I got a photo of my license, that’s it. It costs money at DMV to get the license. I’m trying to get The Haven to help me out on that. Everything just takes forever. It’s pretty tough. I believe in God and all of that, but to be honest, I kind of lost my faith. It’s sad.

“I’ve been coming to the park since I got here four months ago. I go to The Haven in the morning, trying to get help. Nothing’s panning out, unfortunately. I come over here after I do the soup kitchen lunch to kill some time. At the Salvation Army, you’re not allowed back until 4pm. I’m temporarily staying there for now. I think I’ve got until the end of September until I’ll be in the streets, unfortunately. My biggest fear is the weather and my health. Once I have to get out of the Salvation Army and on the streets for real, I’m just going to perish. I’ll sleep under a bridge. That’s the fear. Supposedly, I’m on a waitlist for housing, but I keep hearing from folks at The Haven, ‘It takes time, it takes time.’ I live in fear, man. Every day I live in fear.

“The homeless are a forgotten people. That’s the sad truth. Everybody’s so quick to say, ‘Go get a job,’ and this and that. I had a job. I’ve worked for 40 years. I’ve never been homeless before, this is my first time. Yeah, my license is still good. Look at how I’m dressed, ripped pants. I scream ‘homeless.’

“Personally, I don’t think the statue should be moved. I don’t think the money should be spent—it should be spent on better things. What are you going to put there instead, a pond? It’s sad man. Help out the homeless. Open up some programs. Get us to work, man.”

Tennessee and Sara. Photo by Lorenzo Dickerson

Tennessee

Pictured with his wife, Sara

“Me and this woman got married in this park on July 8. We had more people here than the Klan did. I landed here about three years ago. Hell, I love it. I like the history. That was part of what drew me to it. Don’t tear my monument down. It’s not a monument, it’s just a statue. But I love all the controversy over an inanimate object, watching all these people go out and how it’s all over the news.

“It’s not about that statue. It’s about tourism. I asked these two hot chicks over here, from Vegas, ‘Why are you here? Why did you come to Charlottesville?’ The beach, I could see. Florida. Who comes to Charlottesville? They came because of that statue. The day after the KKK rally, I walked around and saw Texas, Connecticut, Florida license plates. I saw 26 different tags. Bad publicity’s better than no publicity, right? Every one of the hotel rooms was filled. I was there. It’s all about tourism. They love controversy.

“Y’all got any money? Who’s on the $1 bill? Lincoln’s probably the only one that didn’t own slaves, but I doubt that. The White House was probably full of them at that time. So everybody on that money was slave owners. Ain’t nobody throwing that shit away. Right?

“We’re homeless. You can get fed four times a day here on the streets. You got The Haven to take a shower and do laundry–show me another city that does that? If you get a sign that says ‘homeless’ and stand outside the pizza place, someone will get you a slice of pizza. Train kids hop trains to get here at certain times of the year, because this is their place. They go collect down at the mall, with the panhandling. The homeless housing options here are for veterans and the weak. If you’re going to die on the streets, they put you in something. Mike’s a veteran, he deserves it, he got sick.”

Mike. Photo by Lorenzo Dickerson

Mike

“I grew up in Virginia Beach, in Sandbridge. I’m a millwright and I came to Waynesboro for work. We used to put sawmill equipment in and travel around the country. And then it ended up going out of business. I ended up in Charlottesville homeless. I’ve actually been homeless since 1991. I sleep out, flying signs, motels and stuff like that. I think the last job I had was around 2007. I was working at UVA. This past winter I stayed in PACEM. I’ve stayed there, off and on, for about nine years. Sometimes I get too drunk and I get kicked out. I’ve been so drunk, I’ve had them hold me up. As long as I can sign my name, half the time I just put three X’s. I say, ‘That’s my full name.’ One thing about PACEM, you eat like a big dog. God almighty, boy. That’s some good eating. They treat the homeless here real good. If you go hungry in this city, man, it’s your own damn fault. They look out for us. You got breakfast at The Haven every morning. You got all these soup kitchens. And then dinnertime, you got the Salvation Army. If you’re panhandling, half the time people will go buy you something.

“I got housing now. This here is my fourth month. It took me six years, but I got it. The only way I got it is because I ended up getting sick. I ended up with colon cancer. I get another colonoscopy in December. I’ve got a place out on Fifth Street now. It’s a four-bedroom house, two bathrooms. My housemates were all homeless too, they were in the PACEM program with me. I still ain’t got used to living in a house but it beats jail. Of course, I did a little bit of time, too, in Virginia Beach. I did a year. Since I got housing man, I’m trying not to stay out on the streets drinking all the damn time. But being homeless, that was the only way you could survive man, was to stay drunk.

“I used to come up here every morning man, drink me a couple of these Twisted Teas, and I’m usually here every morning. They’re $2.52. They’re 5 percent (alcohol), plus they’re easy on your belly—it ain’t like beer that’ll blow you up. I usually leave my house, I go to Lucky 7 and get me a pack of cigarettes and an iced tea, and come up here and I’ll drink my tea. I’ll spend a couple hours. I don’t suck them down, it takes me a while. And then some of my buddies will come up, talk shit. Sometimes I’ll get on the trolley and ride the trolley around, or catch the bus and go to Fashion Square Mall.

“I think they ought to leave the statue alone. Just leave them right where they are. I think it’s just a bunch of bullshit. They ain’t bothering nobody. It’s been here just about 100 years. I suppose you’ve got to get rid of Thomas Jefferson at the Rotunda too. All them were slave owners. The past done happened. You can’t change it.”