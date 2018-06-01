The big fifty: 50 largest employers in Charlottesville and nearby counties

Remember when there was so much talk about supporting the coal industry in West Virginia and it turned out that coal only employed about 12,000 people in a state with a population of 1.8 million? When we make decisions about our community, it’s important to know where we invest our labor force. The university, hospitals, schools and the public sector employ a lot of people in Charlottesville and nearby counties. A surprisingly large number of people work at grocery stores. Some of these big employers are national companies, but more than a few of them have their roots here.

1. University of Virginia / Blue Ridge Hospital

2. University of Virginia Medical Center

3. County of Albemarle

4. Sentara Healthcare

5. City of Charlottesville

6. UVA Health Services Foundation

7. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

8. Charlottesville City School Board

9. U.S. Department of Defense

10. Fluvanna County Public School Board

11. Sevicelink Management Com Inc.

12. Wal-Mart

13. Food Lion

14. Atlantic Coast Athletic Club

15. Region Ten Community Services

16. Piedmont Virginia Community College

17. Greene County School Board

18. Kroger

19. Lakeland Tours

20. Northrop Grumman Corporation

21. Nelson County School Board

22. CFA Institute

23. Aramark Campus LLC

24. Crutchfield Corporation

25. Wintergreen Resort

26. Capital IQ Inc.

27. Buckingham County School Board

28. Wegman’s

29. Pharmaceutical Research Association

30. FIC Systems

31. Thomas Jefferson Foundation

32. Postal Service

33. GE Fanuc Automation North Corporation

34. Lowes’ Home Centers, Inc.

35. Morrison Crothall Support

36. Farmington Country Club

37. Buckingham Correctional Center

38. Boar’s Head Inn

39. Fluvanna Correctional Center

40. RMC Events

41. Harris Teeter Supermarket

42. Hanover Research Council

43. Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge

44. University of Virginia Healthsouth LLC

45. VDOT

46. Gretna Health Care Center

47. Dillwyn Correctional Center

48. St. Anne’s-Belfield School

49. Design Electric

50. Fresh Fields Whole Food Market