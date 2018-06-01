The big fifty: 50 largest employers in Charlottesville and nearby counties

Remember when there was so much talk about supporting the coal industry in West Virginia and it turned out that coal only employed about 12,000 people in a state with a population of 1.8 million? When we make decisions about our community, it’s important to know where we invest our labor force. The university, hospitals, schools and the public sector employ a lot of people in Charlottesville and nearby counties. A surprisingly large number of people work at grocery stores. Some of these big employers are national companies, but more than a few of them have their roots here.
1. University of Virginia / Blue Ridge Hospital
2. University of Virginia Medical Center
3. County of Albemarle
4. Sentara Healthcare
5. City of Charlottesville
6. UVA Health Services Foundation
7. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
8. Charlottesville City School Board
9. U.S. Department of Defense
10. Fluvanna County Public School Board
11. Sevicelink Management Com Inc.
12. Wal-Mart
13. Food Lion
14. Atlantic Coast Athletic Club
15. Region Ten Community Services
16. Piedmont Virginia Community College
17. Greene County School Board
18. Kroger
19. Lakeland Tours
20. Northrop Grumman Corporation
21. Nelson County School Board
22. CFA Institute
23. Aramark Campus LLC
24. Crutchfield Corporation
25. Wintergreen Resort
26. Capital IQ Inc.
27. Buckingham County School Board
28. Wegman’s
29. Pharmaceutical Research Association
30. FIC Systems
31. Thomas Jefferson Foundation
32. Postal Service
33. GE Fanuc Automation North Corporation
34. Lowes’ Home Centers, Inc.
35. Morrison Crothall Support
36. Farmington Country Club
37. Buckingham Correctional Center
38. Boar’s Head Inn
39. Fluvanna Correctional Center
40. RMC Events
41. Harris Teeter Supermarket
42. Hanover Research Council
43. Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge
44. University of Virginia Healthsouth LLC
45. VDOT
46. Gretna Health Care Center
47. Dillwyn Correctional Center
48. St. Anne’s-Belfield School
49. Design Electric
50. Fresh Fields Whole Food Market