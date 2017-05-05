Best of C-VILLE nominations: Back up and running!

As some of you know, Best of C-VILLE nominations were suspended earlier this week due to some frustrating technical glitches we couldn’t overcome without pressing pause and taking a hard look at our system. What we found was, essentially, that we needed to start over. So we had it rebuilt.

Nominations are open (again) now and better than ever. We’ve retained the tallies from before (minus repeat voters!), so you’ll see an accurate representation—in real time—of who could be heading to the final ballot. Oh, and FYI, we’ve put a cap on how many people can vote from one IP address, so no cheaters. As always, we’ll shut off the “View Results” feature a few days before nominations end so we can maintain the surprise.

In case there’s still some confusion, here are a few FAQs to help navigate the nominations phase.

How do I make a nomination?

Go to c-ville.com/nominate, select the category you’re interested in and click the small round button next to the people, place or thing you want to nominate. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, click “Other” then type the name in the box that appears. Do this for all the sub-categories in which you want to make nominations, then click “Submit Nominations.” You’ll be able to see your nomination in real time.

I nominated in one subcategory and went back to try to nominate in another but it wouldn’t let me. What gives?

You have to make all your nominations for a category (Services, Food & Drink, etc.) in one fell swoop, then click “Submit nominations.” You don’t, however, have to make a nomination in every subcategory (Best Realtor, Best Bar, etc.) of a category. (Sorry about the cumbersome terminology.)

I see something listed in a subcategory that doesn’t belong there. How do you determine who makes it on the final ballot?

The final ballot is created using the top five nominees in each subcategory. That excludes people, businesses, etc. that are not relevant to the subcategory or are no longer in operation. You might still see those options on the nomination ballot, however, because to continually remove them (just to have someone add them again) is, let’s be honest, kind of a pain.

I nominated something and it was deleted.

Just guessing here, but did you nominate something inappropriate? Ain’t nobody got time for your jokes.

I had more nominations before your reboot. Where did they go?

The most likely explanation is that your nominations were cast multiple times from one IP address. We’ve stripped repeats from the totals to give a more accurate picture of the tally—cheaters never prosper!

Why does it say I have 0% of the nominations?

Compared to the total number of nominations for each nominee, the actual number of your nominations are just not enough to move the percentage needle yet. Keep promoting!

When do nominations end?

The nomination phase ends Friday, May 19. Voting begins Wednesday, May 31 and runs until Friday, June 23.

Still have questions? E-mail bestof@c-ville.com.