Best of C-VILLE 2017: Services

Richard Walker, who’s been a crossing guard at Buford Middle School for 12 years, puts safety first. Photo: Eze Amos

C-VILLE SAYS BEST OBSTACLE ON YOUR MORNING COMMUTE

Walk this way

Buford Middle School crossing guard takes safety to the streets

Richard Walker is worried about the kids. But it’s nothing that the kids have done, says the Buford Middle School crossing guard, who spiritedly directs traffic at the crosswalk at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 10th Street SW. It’s the drivers who neglect to follow the 25mph school zone speed limit and fail to pay attention when they’re zooming through the crosswalk.

That’s why he takes his job so seriously. No kid is going to get hurt on his watch, he says.

“This is a very busy street and you’ve gotta keep your eyes open,” Walker, 62, says. “What’s it going to take for people to stop? Does someone have to get hit? People think I’m being mean, but I’m not going to apologize for doing my job.”

His job is to keep the kids safe when they cross the street before and after school. That’s why, for the past 12 years, he’s stood at that crosswalk from 7:45 to 9am and from 1 to 3:45pm every school day, rain, snow or shine, in his crisp white shirt with Charlottesville Guard patches on the sleeves, a fluorescent yellow vest and matching gloves. Drivers may think he’s all business, but the kids know otherwise. Another part of the job, Walker says, is to greet the kids, many of whom he knows by name, with warmth. “You never know what’s going on at home,” he says. “Your smile might be the only one they see all day.”

When he’s away for a bit, the kids “give him the third degree” when he returns, he says with a laugh, asking him where he’s been, if he’s doing okay. On particularly hot days, parents and neighborhood folk often stop to give him a bottle of water or a cold soda. These small gestures of appreciation go a long way for Walker—they make his day.

Before completing the crossing guard training with the Charlottesville Police Department traffic unit, Walker worked security at UVA hospital for more than 26 years, a job he held while commuting to and from college in Lynchburg. He says he learned the art of paying attention during his time in the U.S. Army. While stationed in West Germany, he was responsible for guarding the officer who carried around the cash to pay the troops on payday.

Every year, the kids ask Walker if he’ll be back in the fall, and every year, he tells them, “two more years.” He often thinks about retiring, but he loves the job, so he always comes back. “The hard part about this,” he says with a sigh and a wistful smile, “is that the kids leave.”