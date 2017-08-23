Best of C-VILLE 2017: Entertainment

C-VILLE SAYS BEST WARM FUZZIES

Divine intervention

Bring your heart and share a hug

In a shady spot near the center of the Downtown Mall, David Reid stands with his feet apart, a black wool blindfold tight around his eyes and his arms spread wide.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you look like or why you’re here,” he says. “Just bring your heart and share a hug. That’s what it’s about.”

Two and a half years ago, on a chilly week between Christmas and New Year’s, Reid says he was meditating when he received orders to offer free hugs. That winter, he made a sign to illustrate his mission and grabbed an eye cover, and he’s been doing it blindly for about two hours, three days a week ever since.

Photo: Eze Amos

“It’s our eyes that do a lot of the judging, that see how someone is different from us, but our heart doesn’t do that,” Reid says. “For someone who, for instance, was raised black in this country, to approach a white man and give him a hug on the open street and not be judged for who he is is a minor miracle.”

And standing with his eyes covered has taught him that, in life, we’re all blind to what comes next. “If we simply, behind our blindfolds, greet everything with open arms and open heart, it changes the way we interact with life and the way life interacts with us.”

Though Reid says he couldn’t begin to measure how many hugs he’s given since he first started offering them on the mall, he estimates “thousands and thousands.”

“I never keep count. I just give them away,” he says. “All I know is that virtually every time I am out there, and sometimes many times in a single day, someone will say, ‘Please don’t stop doing this.’”

Recollecting one of his most memorable days on the job, Reid says early last summer, he heard a group of Spanish speakers—talking in a dialect he had never heard—walking down the mall. They stopped in front of him and one person translated his sign to the congregation.

“Oh, this is to make the world better,” he then heard the voice say. And, one-by-one, the entire group of 15 took turns giving him “totally dedicated, heartfelt, enormous hugs.” And once they finished, they circled him and, together, gave him a group hug. The voice then told him they were a delegation from Cuba and were visiting UVA for an event.

The group passed and about 45 minutes later, he heard the same variety of Spanish approaching him. When this next congregation stopped, the same thing happened again, Reid says, but this time, it was the second half of the first delegation, who had no idea that the other group members had already met him and done the same thing.

“There weren’t words for it,” Reid says. “It felt for a moment like this is what you’re really here for. This is why you’re doing this. …This is about human to human—a love that transcends what we ordinarily classify love as and that binds us all together.”