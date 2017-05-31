ARTS Picks: Wes Swing

The second album from chamber pop cellist Wes Swing traces its origin to California, Texas and Washington, D.C. While composing in San Francisco, Swing struggled to overcome a wrist injury, before reconnecting with producer Paul Curreri (living in Austin at the time) who was facing his own physical challenge. Once collaboration on the new pieces began, says Swing, “I moved back from SF, Paul and Devon [Sproule] from Austin, and both Paul and I pushed through musical injuries and brought more vulnerable parts of ourselves to the music.” Described as deliberately sparse with stark instrumentation, And The Heart uses restraint and delicate vocals to pull you in for a closer listen. Curreri, Sproule and Lowland Hum perform as part of the album release celebration.
ARTS Picks: Four Voices
Any one of the legends on the Four Voices tour would be reason enough to lay out your picnic blanket on the Pavilion lawn. But packaged together, Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers form a folk supergroup made to crush your feminist mother’s bucket list.
ARTS Picks: Krish Mohan
Indian stand-up comedian and writer Krish Mohan avoids the easy jokes, choosing instead to build funny stories by forcing the audience into his shoes. His 2016 album, How Not To Fit In, runs through a list of awkward topics such as a dolphin with six arms, the lack of originality in racism and
New Boss taps into a collective stream of consciousness on new record
What’s in a name? For local alternative rock band New Boss, a name contains momentum for a song. Most New Boss songs begin with lead guitarist Thomas Dean, who will write a guitar riff that reminds him, usually, of another song or a certain sound. He’ll create a demo around the riff and share
First Fridays: June 2
“My artwork smells very appealing, if you like Indian food,” says Charlottesville illustrator Paul Hostetler, whose work will be on display this month in the McGuffey Art Center Lower Hall Gallery. “And I hope that previous sentence makes people lean up and smell my art during the show. Then
Album reviews: Juana Molina, Penguin Café and Kweku Collins
Juana Molina Halo (Crammed Discs) Starting with her enchanting Segundo album, Juana Molina has cultivated such an indelible style that it might seem confusing if she deviated. Her music comprises repetitive acoustic guitar patterns, wavery keyboard tones, rubbery bass figures and rhythm tracks
ARTS Pick: In Full
That first hour on Friday after 5 o’clock is special. The window to the weekend opens up, a breeze of freedom summons—the boss is off your back, deadlines are met, the deal has closed—and it’s time to tilt a few back. Rock-solid cover band, a jukebox come to life, In Full is right there with
Henry Hoke’s film work inspires a short story collection
Charlottesville native Henry Hoke remembers writing stories and poems while a student at Venable Elementary. “I think I always made things up,” he says. “I always came from places of imagination.” He left the city at age 18 to study film at NYU. After living in the world of film, first in New
ARTS Picks: Haus of Belle
The drag showcase Haus of Belle offers queens, kings and femme fatales primping, preening and performing in high style. Directed by Dreama Belle, the lineup features Beverly Bouver, Bunny Nicole, Ro’Three, Ivy Dripp, Jason Cox and Latashiya Shade in addition to headliner Bert Darling, who
Breakers dabbles in the fifth dimension on new album
On a warm Monday evening, the four members of Breakers sit comfortably on wicker couches under a covered porch in Belmont. In the glow of multicolored Christmas lights, they share beers and take turns snuggling Batman, drummer Vicente Arroyo’s dog, clad in a red, yellow and green collar, in
Alien: Covenant fails to perpetuate the franchise
When a movie crash lands due to its own misguidedness, the common question is, “What were the filmmakers thinking?” In the case of Alien: Covenant, we know exactly what Ridley Scott was thinking because he won’t stop broadcasting the film’s metaphors or applauding the foreshadowing long enough
Secret shows and familiar paths cross on The Future Islands’ “The Far Field”
Future Islands has come a long way since its first show in 2006 at an anti-Valentine’s Day party in Greenville, North Carolina. Now based in Baltimore, the indie synth-pop group—composed of frontman Samuel T. Herring, bassist/guitarist William Cashion and keyboardist Gerrit Welmers—has busied
ARTS Pick: Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)
In Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet), literature scholar and self-described old maid Constance Ledbelly has reason to believe that two of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedies, Othello and Romeo and Juliet, were not originally written as tragedies at all. Too timid to show her skeptical boss
Album reviews: Devon Sproule, Adar, Wes Swing, Cream Dream, Gold Connections and Haircut
Devon Sproule The Gold String (Tin Angel) After time in Texas and England, Devon Sproule’s return to central Virginia was rightly celebrated by local fans of the Canada-born, Twin Oaks-raised singer-songwriter. On The Gold String, Sproule weaves stories rich with touching details (“Here we are,
ARTS Pick: Charlie Mars
Some scour the beach for shells, Charlie Mars went looking for songs. Called to the ocean on his latest album, Beach Town, Mars takes inspiration from the Gulf Coast in depicting salty characters, lost lovers and a search for redemption along the sandy fringes of our Southern border. His
ARTS Pick: [title of show]
With an open script and generic name, [title of show], the “musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical,” by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, has become a work-in-progress with each production crew adding updates and changes based on its experience. The one-act play
Takin’ care of backstage business at area music venues
If Gary Green does his job well at the Paramount Theater, nobody will know. As the theater’s audio production manager, he analyzes how sound waves produced by artists will be affected by rising temperature and humidity as audience members fill the space. He knows how voices sound in each
Animal Collective is ‘Kinda Bonkers’ in the best way
As one-fourth of experimental pop band Animal Collective and a solo artist in his own right, Noah Lennox (who creates under the moniker Panda Bear) has been making music professionally for nearly 20 years. Along with Dave Portner (Avey Tare), Brian Weitz (Geologist) and Josh Dibb (Deakin),
Devon Sproule shares her songwriting process
While singer-songwriter Devon Sproule’s sound has evolved over time, she continues to write thoughtful and compelling lyrics. This month her eighth album, The Gold String, will be released. The record is themed on the idea of an invisible string connecting all things, and the possibility of
ARTS Pick: Death of a Salesman
Widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman was the first to hit the trifecta with a Tony Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize. The story centers around the broken dreams and despairing family of
C-VILLE music writers share can’t-miss concerts
Please Don’t Tell IX Art Park 5/25 Please Don’t Tell might be the Charlottesville music scene’s best-kept secret. This duo plays dark and often humorous Berlin cabaret with piano, cello and vocals.—Jackson Landers Future Islands The Jefferson Theater 5/30 On the movie soundtrack of your life,