ARTS Picks: Wes Swing

The second album from chamber pop cellist Wes Swing traces its origin to California, Texas and Washington, D.C. While composing in San Francisco, Swing struggled to overcome a wrist injury, before reconnecting with producer Paul Curreri (living in Austin at the time) who was facing his own physical challenge. Once collaboration on the new pieces began, says Swing, “I moved back from SF, Paul and Devon [Sproule] from Austin, and both Paul and I pushed through musical injuries and brought more vulnerable parts of ourselves to the music.” Described as deliberately sparse with stark instrumentation, And The Heart uses restraint and delicate vocals to pull you in for a closer listen. Curreri, Sproule and Lowland Hum perform as part of the album release celebration.

