ARTS Picks: Playback Theater

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Arts


1/10/18 at 6:11 AM

Have you ever imagined watching a movie or stage play about your own life? Drama, humor and self-reflection are sure to combine when Playback Theater hosts a fundraiser for the Charlottesville Players Guild in which the actors connect with audience members, learn about their lives, then construct and perform improv scenes based on the details.

Thursday, January 11. Pay what you can, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy