ARTS Pick: Zephyrus conquers powerful works

2/07/18 at 1:24 PM

As religious war ravaged central Europe in the early 17th century, cultural establishments in Germany suffered great losses including gigs for musicians and venues for performances—so, it’s no wonder that powerful works were composed in respite during this time. Small ensemble Zephyrus captures the mood 400 years later in Da Pacem Domine: Music from the Thirty Years’ War with pieces by Heinrich Schütz, Johann Schein, Andreas Hammerschmidt, Melchior Franck and more.

Saturday, February 10. $5-20, 7:30pm. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 W. High St. 963-4690.

