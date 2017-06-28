ARTS Pick: Woody Guthrie’s American Song

Every folk and Americana musician (and even many rockers) stands on the shoulders of Woody Guthrie. Born of Depression-era hardship, his music came in the form of ballads (“California Stars”), political commentary (“All You Fascists”) and children’s songs (“This Land Is Your Land”). Woody Guthrie’s American Song celebrates his work in a theatrical staging that the New York Times said “manages to find both the high beauty and the earthly humor of Guthrie’s love affair with America.”

Through Tuesday, July 8. $15-35, times vary. Culbreth Theater, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.