ARTS Pick: Wes Iseli

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Trick out your weekend with illusionist Wes Iseli on Friday. Publicity photo Trick out your weekend with illusionist Wes Iseli on Friday. Publicity photo
Arts


12/14/16 at 7:00 AM

Not only has Wes Iseli been perfecting his magic act since the age of 7, he’s built an entertainment business that employs magicians, jugglers and clowns. Fast-paced and filled with surprises, Iseli and his crew unveil Vegas-style modern illusions but keep tradition with a couple of rabbit and dove tricks, too. He also performs an annual fundraiser for The Children’s Miracle Network by staging magic outside a local Walmart for 24 hours during the holiday shopping season.

Friday, December 16. $10-15, 7pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 825-0650.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy