ARTS Pick: Vibe Fest at IX

Vibe Riot’s frontman Jaewar has a desire to be the “Bob Marley of hip-hop.” And as the head of a local collective whose music is alternately politically relevant and shamelessly feel-good, he’s well on his way. Vibe Fest seems like the next logical step for a group that seeks to “give context and color to society’s many shades of gray.” The funky, friendly act headlines alongside several local music and art performances.

Friday, July 20. Free, 7:30pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.