ARTS Pick: UVA Drama takes on Urinetown

UVA Drama takes on satire, politics, capitalism and social justice as man’s desire to pee in private leads to revolution in the Broadway smash Urinetown. When a water shortage occurs, a lockdown on toilet flushing requires citizens to use paid public facilities, but not everyone can afford the fee to pee. A hero emerges, and leads a rebellion against the evil corporation that’s controlling the commodes, until finally the people are allowed “to pee whenever they like, as much as they like, for as long as they like and with whomever they like.”

Through April 6. $10-16, times vary. Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.