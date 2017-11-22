ARTS Pick: Travis Elliott

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Travis Elliott. Publicity photo Travis Elliott. Publicity photo
Arts


11/22/17 at 6:03 AM

Local club fixture Travis Elliott has a new album entitled Get In Love, and he’s making a holiday celebration of its release with his friends, who are also a talented group of musicians including Tucker Rogers, Joe Lawlor, Johnny Stubblefield (Parachute), Seth Green (former Sons of Bill bassist) and Kristen Rae Bowden. The evening also includes Lord Nelson, a band that’s developed its own brand of rock ’n’ roll, mixing pocket drums and funky bass with gritty, charged Southern guitar and mellow trombone.

Saturday, November 25. $10, 7pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy