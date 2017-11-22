ARTS Pick: The Tallis Scholars

The Tallis Scholars give voice to the Renaissance at Old Cabell Hall.
11/22/17 at 6:06 AM

Hailed as “rock stars of Renaissance vocal music” by the New York Times, The Tallis Scholars are a British ensemble dedicated to the sacred vocal music of the Renaissance. Founded by famed choral conductor and musicologist Peter Phillips in 1973, the group has gained international acclaim by bringing fresh interpretation to historic pieces. Through Phillips’ guidance, the scholars blend their voices into a soaring soundscape as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series.

Tuesday, November 28. $12-39, 7:30pm. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3376.

