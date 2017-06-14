ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow

You already know that Sheryl Crow is the voice behind a long list of top-40 songs, from “Soak Up the Sun” to “Everyday is a Winding Road.” But did you know she is also an outspoken supporter of a number of charities, from the Children’s Defense Fund and AIDS research to the Special Olympics and cancer research? Proceeds from her benefit concert go to the Charlottesville Free Clinic, a group dedicated to providing medical care for the community’s uninsured.

Tuesday, June 20. $40-71, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.