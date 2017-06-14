ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow

You already know that Sheryl Crow is the voice behind a long list of top-40 songs, from “Soak Up the Sun” to “Everyday is a Winding Road.” But did you know she is also an outspoken supporter of a number of charities, from the Children’s Defense Fund and AIDS research to the Special Olympics and cancer research? Proceeds from her benefit concert go to the Charlottesville Free Clinic, a group dedicated to providing medical care for the community’s uninsured.
ARTS Pick: Playdate
Are you alone? Are you searching? Do you have visions? Have you been receiving their messages? These are the questions posed in the bio of Asheville, North Carolina’s Playdate, a band that credits a distressed mental state for its inception. The duo joins heartfelt, modern synth-pop outfit
ARTS Pick: Much Ado About Nothing
Finding true love is never easy, but in Shakespeare’s world, it can be downright treacherous. Join young lovers Claudio and Hero in Much Ado About Nothing as they attempt to trick Claudio’s cousin into admitting his love for his professed enemy—while the lurking villain Don John attempts to
Fan favorites: Six Virginia bands battle in Rockn’ to Lockn’ final round
During his first year at UVA, Louis Smith felt homesick. He missed his hometown, Virginia Beach, and places like Kendall Street, a beach access road where Smith and friends lit bonfires and watched fireworks. Fast forward five years, and Smith, still in Charlottesville, feels right at home.
ARTS Pick: Trees on Fire
When rock band Trees on Fire went on hiatus a few years ago, not only did the local scene lose a source of rhythmic, groove-driven innovation, but a passionate voice in the fight for protecting the environment was disbanded. The group is reuniting to head up a new family-friendly music festival
A mile in their shoes: Experience the Underground Railroad through photographs
“My fascination with the Underground Railroad began in elementary school,” says photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales in an email. “It was part of our school curriculum and I remember just being amazed that people had to go through this long journey in order to be free.” Michna-Bales, now
‘Drugsong’ crosses new thresholds in stage performance
A mysterious woman named Iz arrives at a sanatorium-cum-medical spa, completely mute. She’s brought in by her husband who explains that one night, while putting their son down to sleep, Iz stopped singing mid-lullaby and hasn’t uttered a word since. Everyone at the sanatorium/spa finds Iz—and
Album reviews: Justin Townes Earle, Lil Yachty, Woods, Kevin Morby and Blondie
Justin Townes Earle Kids in the Street (New West) Being Steve Earle’s son and Townes Van Zandt’s namesake unfairly provokes expectations of preternatural songwriting gifts. Happily, on Kids in the Street, oft-troubled Justin Townes Earle lives up to his lineage. It kicks off with the Stones-y
ARTS Pick: The Legwarmers
There’s no lack of love for ’80s pop culture these days, and no one covers it better live than The Legwarmers. Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Captain Morgan Pondo and Clarence McFly proudly champion the top hits from a decade that’s grown more rad through romantic nostalgia. Still,
‘Wonder Woman’ flips the script on the DC Universe slump
It was never fair that Wonder Woman would have to carry the burden of rescuing DC’s entire cinematic future from the obnoxious, overlong, joyless clunkers that came before it. Thankfully, it not only rises to the occasion of being the best movie of this series, but is an enjoyable and
Haircut’s perspective strikes a hot chord
On a recent Friday night, a bunch of punk rockers in patch- and pin- covered jean jackets, cutoff shorts and moth-eaten band T-shirts packed into the front room at Magnolia House. Some donned well-worn baseball caps, two wore dreadlocks, one wore a dangly yin-yang earring. Charlottesville punk
ARTS Pick: Mighty Joshua
African percussionist Mighty Joshua raises consciousness while glasses clink and the sun slips down behind pastoral, sloping vineyards at the Sunsets Become Eclectic music series. As a founding member of Richmond’s reggae scene, Joshua has performed with a number of bands, including Jah
ARTS Pick: National Theatre Live in HD Presents: Peter Pan
A classic story hits the stage as National Theatre Live in HD Presents: Peter Pan. See Neverland like you’ve never seen it before, with a recording that gives you front-row seats to London’s sold-out production. From the sparkling Tinker Bell to the villainous Captain Hook, characters come to
ARTS Pick: James Vincent McMorrow
James Vincent McMorrow’s True Care could be named True Confessions, judging by a statement the Irishman posted on his website about crafting the new album. “Lot of one takes with no click tracks, in a room moving from sound to sound, idea to idea,” McMorrow writes. “I wasn’t doing any of that
Fralin exhibition tells a story beyond the gallery walls
When Maximilian Schele De Vere arrived in Scott Nolley’s art conservation studio in Richmond, he was in rough shape. Covered in years’ worth of dust, tobacco residue and coal-fire furnace soot, Schele De Vere—or rather his portrait, rendered in oil paint on canvas by Louis Mathieu Didier
ARTS Picks: Pops at the Paramount
There’s a little something for everyone in Pops at the Paramount, where the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will perform Summer Lovin.’ The program features tunes from a wide range of musicals, such as Hello Dolly!, Hamilton: An American Musical and Grease, and is led by
ARTS Picks: Four Voices
Any one of the legends on the Four Voices tour would be reason enough to lay out your picnic blanket on the Pavilion lawn. But packaged together, Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers form a folk supergroup made to crush your feminist mother’s bucket list.
ARTS Picks: Krish Mohan
Indian stand-up comedian and writer Krish Mohan avoids the easy jokes, choosing instead to build funny stories by forcing the audience into his shoes. His 2016 album, How Not To Fit In, runs through a list of awkward topics such as a dolphin with six arms, the lack of originality in racism and
New Boss taps into a collective stream of consciousness on new record
What’s in a name? For local alternative rock band New Boss, a name contains momentum for a song. Most New Boss songs begin with lead guitarist Thomas Dean, who will write a guitar riff that reminds him, usually, of another song or a certain sound. He’ll create a demo around the riff and share
Movie review: Baywatch can’t save itself from a lack of focus
The big-screen Baywatch isn’t the worst movie ever made—just the most pointless. There are occasional laughs but it can’t be called funny. The performers are charming and committed, but it’s not exactly well acted. Everyone was hired for a job: They did it, took lunch, got paid and went home
Album reviews: Juana Molina, Penguin Café and Kweku Collins
Juana Molina Halo (Crammed Discs) Starting with her enchanting Segundo album, Juana Molina has cultivated such an indelible style that it might seem confusing if she deviated. Her music comprises repetitive acoustic guitar patterns, wavery keyboard tones, rubbery bass figures and rhythm tracks