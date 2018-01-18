ARTS Pick: Saul Williams

Before playing in C’ville, American rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, slam poet, writer and actor Saul Williams has appearances in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium and Austria on his calendar. The global schedule speaks to the broad messages of the art activist, who emphasizes them with album titles such as The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of NiggyTardust!, NGH WHT: The Dead Emcee Scrolls and the recent MartyrLoserKing, which Williams calls “a multimedia project that engages the digital dialogue between the first and third worlds, and the global street sounds that yoke the two.”

Monday, January 22. Free (registration required), 6pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.