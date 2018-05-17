ARTS Pick: Restroy releases self-titled debut

On its new self-titled release, Restroy combines grunge, electronic, classical and mbira music into avant-garde compositions. Photo by Amy Jackson On its new self-titled release, Restroy combines grunge, electronic, classical and mbira music into avant-garde compositions. Photo by Amy Jackson
5/17/18 at 2:09 PM

It’s more than a push of a button when Restroy’s Chris Damman sends a wave of electricity through his carefully composed cello numbers. Despite using electronic drones and noise, the acoustic instrument is the foundation of sound for Damman, who is so physically in tune with his cello that it’s actually changed his posture. On its new self-titled release, Restroy combines grunge, electronic, classical and mbira music into avant-garde compositions. The CD release party also features special guests Tavishi and Christina Carlotti Kolb.

Wednesday, May 16. $20, 8pm. The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.

