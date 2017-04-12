ARTS Pick: Porchella

A University of Whales is one of the bands that will play Porchella Sunday, April 16, as part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival. Photo by Ashley Travis A University of Whales is one of the bands that will play Porchella Sunday, April 16, as part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival. Photo by Ashley Travis
4/12/17 at 3:39 PM

Tom Tom Founders Festival saves one of its highlights for last in Porchella, a free music event that turns the expansive front porches of the Belmont neighborhood into stages for local players, including University of Whales, Michael Coleman and Gina Sobel. Pull up a lawn chair or stroll the streets of Goodman and Graves and Monticello Avenue and let the music move you along.

Sunday, April 16. Free, 7pm. Belmont. tomtomfest.com

