ARTS Pick: P!nk makes a power play

Arts


4/18/18 at 9:34 AM

Known for her impact on pop music as well as her incredible live shows, P!nk is taking her countless hits around the globe on her Beautiful Trauma world tour. Despite using aerial stunts, Vegas-style production and lots of backup dancers, P!nk wins from the first note with her vocal talents. Expect hits, from the powerful “What About Us,” to the power ballad “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Thursday, April 19. $45.45-204.45, 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 575-8497.

