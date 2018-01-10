ARTS Pick: The Opera House

When legendary soprano Leontyne Price appeared at the reopening of the Metropolitan Opera in 1966, she could only be upstaged by the stage itself. It was the beginning of a new era in a new location for the Met, and The Opera House documents the cultural impact of the venue’s last 50 years with behind-the-scenes footage, renowned performances and interviews at the largest repertory opera house in the world.

Saturday, January 13. $10.50-14.50, 12:55pm, The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.