ARTS Pick: The Opera House

1/10/18 at 6:14 AM

When legendary soprano Leontyne Price appeared at the reopening of the Metropolitan Opera in 1966, she could only be upstaged by the stage itself. It was the beginning of a new era in a new location for the Met, and The Opera House documents the cultural impact of the venue’s last 50 years with behind-the-scenes footage, renowned performances and interviews at the largest repertory opera house in the world.

Saturday, January 13. $10.50-14.50, 12:55pm, The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

