ARTS Pick: Novarium

7/05/17 at 7:00 AM

Washington, D.C.-based goth band Novarium offers the synth leads and string arrangements that tend to dominate the genre, but vocalist Lisa D’Arcangelis, guitarists Sean Gronholt and Dean Michaels, bassist Eliakon and drummer Dean Anthony use their experience and skill to bring complexity to their tunes through a contemporary metal approach. Sponsored by Gild The Mourn and Dead City.

Tuesday, July 11. $10, 9pm. The Pit at Cinema Taco, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4981.

