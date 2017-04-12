ARTS Pick: Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Festival

The weeklong Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Festival is evidence that Charlottesville’s scene is thriving. The fest kicks off April 17 with a youth showcase and features events such as the Build-a-Bar lyrics workshop and the Black Rhymes Matter seminar on rap as social activism. Poets, singers, dancers and emcees perform at a Verbs and Vibes open mic, and hip-hop heads can nod to local beats at a Rugged Arts showcase. Charlottesville and Richmond emcees will compete in a No Filter rap battle before the week culminates in an old-school block party in the parking lot under the Belmont Bridge, where local legends The Beetnix reunite for the first time in years.

Through April 23. Price, time and locations vary. (703) 851-1062. cvillehiphop.com