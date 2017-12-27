ARTS Pick: New Year’s Eve bashes

Sunday, December 31

C-VILLE’s Big Night with casino, dance floor, food, drink and a midnight toast

$75, 8pm. 21-plus. Carver Rec Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. c-villetickets.com.

First Night Virginia’s 36th annual festival of the arts with family-friendly activities on and around the Downtown Mall

$6-38, times and venues vary. Schedule at firstnightva.org.

Nelson County New Year’s Eve with Chamomile & Whiskey, Lord Nelson and DJ Phil Free

$20-25, 6:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

New Year’s Eve in Dublin followed by Das Homage Beatles Tribute

No cover, 7pm. Tin Whistle Irish Pub, 609 E Market St. 202-8387.

NYE ICE Night hosted by Fut, Bug and VA Doe. Music by DJ SoFly and Special Guest DJs

$20, 10pm. 21-plus. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

DJ Groovematic

No cover, 10pm. 21-plus. Rapture, 303 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9526.

Cashless Society

No cover, 10:30pm. 21-plus. The Whiskey Jar, 227 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 202-1549.