ARTS Pick: of Montreal

Arts


8/31/16 at 7:00 AM

Over the course of two decades and 14 LPs, of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes has established himself as a bit of a sonic chameleon while usually covered in glitter. He swallowed up ’60s psych-pop, Prince-ly funk and glassy prog while morphing deftly between the personal and the fantastical. On the new record Innocence Reaches, the first line asks, “How do you identify?,” surfacing ideas about gender, attraction, nationality and race that are on our collective minds.

Tuesday, September 6. $18-20, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980

