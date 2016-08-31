ARTS Pick: of Montreal

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
First Fridays: September 2 “There’s something compelling about taking something small and making it large,” says local artist Lou Haney, whose gouache on yupo paper paintings of larger-than-life fruit at various stages of maturity will hang at The Garage in September. “When an object normally
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
West Coast punk blasters Green Jellÿ began as Green Jello in the early 1980s, playing electrifying performances with rowdy crowds that eventually resulted in the band getting banned from some venues, and a Kraft Foods lawsuit that forced the name change. Imprinting itself on Hollywood’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
All the performers in this variety show have been assassinated, except for Drew the Dramatic Fool, and the show must go on or he’s next. Drew attempts to perform every act, from juggling 36 balls to sawing someone in half, in a bumbling, comical examination of fear processed through stage
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Unassuming upstate New York farm boy Sawyer Fredericks broke onto the national scene after winning star-maker reality TV show “The Voice,” under the guidance of coach Pharrell Williams. The contemporary folk singer won the hearts of fans with Ray LaMontagne and Neil Young tunes channeled
By
Tami Keaveny
|
In the early ’80s, at the advent of the new MTV era, Peter Wolf led one of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll bands on the airwaves. The high-energy blues of Boston’s The J. Geils Band formed around John Geils’ guitar licks and the innovative use of rock harmonica, but it was frontman and radio
By
Jedd Ferris
|
For the fourth straight year, the Lockn’ Festival will return to the Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington. Once again, the musical marathon will offer a deep roster of heavyweights in the worlds of jam and roots rock, boasting big sets by Phish, My Morning Jacket, Ween, Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead
By
Raennah Lorne
|
One of the earliest ordinances against cross-dressing was passed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1848, making it illegal for someone to appear in public “in a dress not belonging to his or her sex.” While police enforced such laws on public streets and jailed offenders, the impersonation of women by men,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Marian McLaughlin weaves together imaginative lyrics and intricate classical guitar work, then delivers it so rhapsodically that you can’t help but be drawn into her wake. A couple of years ago, McLaughlin captured the attention of NPR’s “All Songs Considered”
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
There is a common refrain in some cinephile circles that the main problem with 2016’s reliance on muddy, lifeless reboots and sequels is a lack of original ideas in Hollywood. While there may be some truth to that, it does not explain the failure of the individual films themselves. Suicide
By
Tami Keaveny
|
Lockn’ festival returns to Oak Ridge Farm on Thursday, and while the musical acts including Phish, Ween and My Morning Jacket are expected to draw more than 30,000 fans to the area, event producer Dave Frey defines the key to enjoying the festival as “locality.” Pointing out the attributes of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When The Stray Birds wandered from the band members’ collective home of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to Nashville, the group mingled in the songwriter scene and came away with rewarding collaborations, an intuitive producer and a list of talented guest musicians for the new record, Magic
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Pollocks is the current project of Seven Mary Three founding member Jason Pollock, and it’s more like a country cousin to the hard-rock group that topped singles charts in the ’90s. Low-key and locally based, The Pollocks have put North Garden on the musical map, building a supportive
By
Nick Rubin
|
William Tyler Modern Country (Merge) A tough one. As a member of Lambchop, guitarist William Tyler helped craft one of the more interesting sounds in alt-rock, a lush mélange replete with strings yet maintaining a welcome twang. The last element was Tyler’s contribution, his abundant gifts
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
UVA’s Program Council welcomes students back with a performance by platinum-selling hip-hop artist J. Cole, as well as rappers Bas and Cozz. Known for his introspective lyrics and humble beginnings, Cole connects with his zealous fan base through his soulful musical identity. He plays from his
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul is equal parts folk artist and storyteller. His most recent album, Chasing Beauty, is characteristically ballad-centric and tells stories of real people and places that reflect larger truths about the human experience. In the style of Woody Guthrie, the 15-time
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Comedian Sasheer Zamata was a teenager when she realized that she wanted to make people laugh. All it took was a joke about a janky elevator. “When I was in high school [in Indiana], I did a government camp where students ran the government; we had to elect our officials and run for office,”
By
Alex Leslie
|
Director of new documentary Gleason, Clay Tweel returned to his hometown of Charlottesville last week to debut his new film. Tweel, hailing from the Greenbrier neighborhood, currently lives in Los Angeles and has worked on two other major motion pictures, The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Rappity rap, rappity rap. A 13-year-old tapped out a beat on a metal folding chair. Rappity rap, rappity rap. Dressed in black jeans, black untied high tops and a black Michael Jordan jersey over a white undershirt, he slumped forward, his restless fingers wandering over the edge of his chair,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Aim By Claire Rann I see a pale circle of flesh. He is holding me toward the side of her neck, a few inches away. The skin looks tired and freckled. It quivers. He did not take me out until a few seconds ago. His hand had been curled tightly around my grip in his […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The stars align for a special evening when legendary country sweetheart Emmylou Harris, whose massive career includes collaborations that span 48 years, teams up with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band to benefit the Charlottesville Free Clinic. Expect the unexpected during a show filled with