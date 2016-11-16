ARTS Pick: Locals Play Locals

11/16/16 at 7:00 AM

The event name says it all. Locals Play Locals is a big ol’ Charlottesville music cover show. More than a dozen bands and solo artists—Tequila Mockingbird, Gina Sobel’s Choose Your Own Adventure, Genna Matthew, Phil West, Marchenko and others—will swap songs and even genres in this benefit concert for Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center.

Friday 11/18$8, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. 284-8561.

