ARTS Pick: Lauren Hoffman & The Secret Storm

By
Desire' Moses
|
Captain Abu Raed is a film of firsts. Released in 2007, it was the first independent film to emerge from Jordan in 50 years, becoming the country’s first official submission to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category. It received accolades at Sundance, the Seattle International Film
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Entering its fourth year, the Charlottesville Reading Series brings together three regional writers from disparate backgrounds to share poetry and memoir extracts: Matt MacFarland, Greg Wrenn and Erica Cavanagh. Like most writers, they all have an eye for detail, one that implores us to pay
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In its continuing effort to blow the dust off of tradition, UVA’s Composition and Computer Technologies program welcomes experimental chamber ensemble Yarn/Wire. The quartet features two percussionists and two pianists in wildly energetic sonic constructions that push in directions described by
By
Desire' Moses
|
Musical gatherings known as pickin’ parties are staples in the bluegrass tradition. These communal jam sessions can be found on the porches of Appalachia, or in the case of musician Kurt Vile, in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Before he became an established guitar virtuoso, the first stringed
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Keese is a quiet guy. While growing up in Charlottesville’s 10th and Page neighborhood, he didn’t say much. But he paid close attention to everyone around him—his friends and family, his neighbors, what was going on in his city schools. English was his favorite subject—he liked to read and he
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The phenomenon of live singing contests hits the road in the touring concert event Vocalosity. Ten performers take it from the top (of the music charts) and translate hit songs into slick a cappella renditions, no matter the genre. Producer Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, “The Sing-Off”) and
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Credit where it’s due: that M. Night Shyamalan would even attempt something as utterly unhinged as Split is admirable on some level. The plot you may have gleaned from the one-dimensional marketing—involving a misrepresentation of dissociative identity disorder and possible ’90s-style
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sam Bush of The Hill and Wood and Colin Killalea (musician and producer with White Star Sound) stopped by C-VILLE’s office for a C-VILLE Live session this week to play a few songs off the band’s new record, When You Go. C-VILLE’s Arts and Living reporter Erin O’Hare
By
Nick Rubin
|
Rebel Kind Just For Fools (Urinal Cake) The band name and green-black-yellow-red color scheme may suggest reggae, but Rebel Kind is straight lo-fi from the fertile indie scene of Ypsilanti/Ann Arbor. The band is led by guitarist/singer Autumn Wetli, one-time drummer for Bad Indians, and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Playing more than 200 shows in 10 months would earn most musicians a holiday, but Ryley Walker considered it a wind up to churning out Golden Sings That Have Been Sung, his most acclaimed album to date. Walker’s mounting fan base includes Robert Plant and UK bass legend Danny Thompson. A
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Why is Ohio-based duo Twenty One Pilots (below) so “Stressed Out?” The band—which has toured and built its audience since 2009—was named the biggest new act of 2016 by Rolling Stone, and has been sweeping up music awards with two tracks nominated for (a total of five) Grammys, including Record
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Hungarian-born pianist Daniel Szabo trained at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest before attending the New England Conservatory of Music. Currently a faculty member at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, Szabo focuses on film scoring, jazz composition and his own recordings, including
By
Desire' Moses
|
What happens when the television network that brought you “Downton Abbey” takes on one of the most seismic time periods in American history? You get “Mercy Street,” a Civil War drama that weaves together the tales of real-life historical figures with the help of rich writing, lavish costumes
By
Raennah Lorne
|
University of Virginia professor and writer Sydney Blair was generous with her time. The author of Buffalo, winner of the Virginia Prize for Fiction in 1991, could often be found in her office having a one-on-one conference with a student—she was an integral part of UVA’s MFA program, first as
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Patriots Day is a reductive, insulting, dishonest bit of emotional manipulation that bullies its audience into withholding criticisms out of fear that they will be taken as insults against the heroic people of Boston who came together in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. No,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Heavy-rock band Fulton Ave. was formed around the desire to channel some aggressive energy into the region’s music scene. Fronted by vocalist Kim Dylla (formerly Vulvatron in GWAR), the band describes its intensity as “straightforward riffs, a crushing rhythm section, haunting melodies and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Try dining while laughing, and all you’ve learned about etiquette gets tossed, maybe spewed. Comedy at the Omni, led by award-winning director David Webster, features a memorable evening of improv put on by a team of comedic actors and fueled by audience participation over a three-course
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Mike Doughty’s recent move to Memphis may have inspired the self-described “lonesome country” aspect of The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns. The album’s trap beats, however, speak to the influence of his longtime collaboration with New York hip-hop producer Good Goose, who contributed
By
Desire' Moses
|
Charleston, South Carolina-based SUSTO’s forthcoming album kicks off with all the Western swagger you’d expect from a group most commonly tasked with the alt-country moniker. But just over a minute into the opening track, “Far Out Feeling,” it becomes evident that this is no standard foray into
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Hidden Figures is a story that must be told for its own sake-—the overlooked contributions of brilliant scientists and mathematicians who have been left out of history for their gender and race—but as a film, it rises to the challenge with a devastatingly clear grasp of how deep racism goes in