ARTS Pick: Lauren Hoffman & The Secret Storm

The new full-length album from Lauren Hoffman & The Secret Storm, Family Ghost, is described as “a collection of heart-bending narratives that double as emotional exorcism.” Hoffman’s career glints with impressive past successes, including a big deal Virgin Records contract at the age of 20 that positioned her as C’ville’s next musical export. A decision to leave the label and make music her way led to her biggest hit to date—2006’s “Broken.” In 2015, Hoffman emerged from her solo work and formed a rock band loaded with local talent, and issued two EPs infused with sultry alt-rock, haunting strings and harmonies. The Sally Rose band opens the album release celebration.

Friday, January 27. $7, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.