ARTS Pick: The Honey Dewdrops

Most descriptions of The Honey Dewdrops point to an honesty in the duo’s music—a sound they refer to as rock and reel. Conduits of the Americana tradition, Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish (former C’ville locals) have been touring for almost 10 years, perfecting tunes that enlighten the soul with songs such as “Guitars,” a tribute to the legacy of songwriters who came before them: “Everyone with a song to teach / some sing pain / some sing peace.”

Friday, January 12. $13-15, 7pm. The Prism at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.