ARTS Pick: Hiroya Tsukamoto

The swift guitar stylings of Hiroya Tsukamoto are the result of his discovery of the banjo, and a childhood love of bluegrass comes through in his playing, which includes takes on folk, jazz, and traditional Japanese music. As a teen, Tsukamoto worked tirelessly to perfect his craft, and it paid off in 2000 when he accepted a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. The exceptional composer has gained international accolades, and earlier this month he placed second in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

Friday, September 28. $13-16 , 7 pm. Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.