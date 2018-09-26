ARTS Pick: Hiroya Tsukamoto

The swift guitar stylings of Hiroya Tsukamoto are the result of his discovery of the banjo, and a childhood love of bluegrass comes through in his playing, which includes takes on folk, jazz, and traditional Japanese music. As a teen, Tsukamoto worked tirelessly to perfect his craft, and it paid off in 2000 when he accepted a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. The exceptional composer has gained international accolades, and earlier this month he placed second in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.
Creativity comes naturally to the Rivanna River at FLOW 2018
Harmony is difficult to come by amidst the traffic jams, loading screens, and other small annoyances of daily life. Deborah McLeod makes her escape through a union of art and nature. And FLOW 2018 holds the door open for others into the world of the Rivanna River. FLOW is a festival that
Goodbye, Summer: A season in the life of our city
Band together: Wild Common’s music knows no constraints
In the yard of Brennan Gilmore’s farmhouse outside of town, a jagged line of trees lie on their sides, torn from the ground by a recent tornado, chunks of red dirt still clinging to the roots. In the distance, mist settles in over the mountains, and the whole scene feels quintessentially
ARTS Pick: Thomas Rhett
With Life Changes, Thomas Rhett delivers a collection of fearless rock and country vibes in a reflective ode to things lost and found. Growing up in the music scene, Rhett seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his country singer dad, but found himself fostering the success of his peers,
ARTS Pick: Brandi Carlile
Self-taught instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile broke out in 2007 with her second album, The Story, and a career built on bright folk-pop was launched. Eleven years later, Carlile’s sixth studio release, By the Way, I Forgive You, is a deeply personal record that grapples with
ARTS Pick: Birds of Chicago
Country twang that hops and sways, soul that trembles and soars—these descriptors make up two halves of an imaginative whole. Americana duo Birds of Chicago got their start with a leap of faith, when JT Nero and Allison Russell paused their individual music endeavors to celebrate their 2013
ARTS Pick: Yarn
For some artists, hitting the road is synonymous with coming home. The Brooklyn-based quartet Yarn, which recently planted its bluegrass roots in North Carolina, has notched more than a thousand shows across the country. It even has a Grammy nomination stapled to its name, and has shared the
ARTS Pick: The Secret Rain
Casey Horn is growing old, and with age comes a whole lot of trouble—between his mother’s poor taste in men, his younger brother’s out-of-this-world obsession, and the neighbor girl’s frustrating lack of interest, he’s finding that life isn’t exactly grand. The Secret Rain follows Casey as he
ARTS Pick: Father John Misty
Any artist that opts to start off a track with the words, “Pour me another drink and punch me in the face” certainly has no shortage of spunk. Josh Tillman, who famously deemed himself Father John Misty, has taken to the road in celebration of his recent LP, God’s Favorite Customer. Misty
Letting it flow: Kyle Dargan fights futility with poetry
As a child, Kyle Dargan began writing rhymes largely as a matter of convenience. “If you wanted to make music, especially back in the ’90s, you needed somebody with a studio and recording equipment,” he says. “But you could write [hip-hop lyrics] at home, on the bus, in a notebook, and share
Making lemonade: Inman Majors’ comedic novel is a love letter to single moms
It might not sound like a comedy: A twice-divorced single mom living with her mother tries to save money from her food service job to move into her own apartment. But Penelope Lemon: Game On!, is just that. “It’s hard to describe why something is funny,” says Inman Majors, an English professor
All are welcome: Theatre CHS repurposes immigrants’ poetry, prose for unprecedented play
By Caroline Hockenbury Freedom is ringing, but that’s because youth are belting about it on stage, deconstructing it on Twitter, and demanding it—at full-tilt—at student-led protests. The next generation’s cries for justice buzz in every ear. Charlottesville High School theater students are
Album reviews: White Denim, Ariana Grande, Amos Lee, and Sha La Das
White Denim Performance (City Slang) The new record by Austin’s scraggle rock standard bearers opens with the tumble of a spinning radio dial. It sounds ironic but it could also be a statement of purpose; on Performance, White Denim skillfully updates various ’70s rock styles from the jump, the
Small gathering: A little means a lot at Second Street Gallery
Second Street Gallery begins its 45th year with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta,” a group exhibition in the Dové Gallery featuring 72 artists working in a wide range of styles, techniques, and media. Curated by Kristen Chiacchia, the gallery’s executive director and chief curator, the artwork was
Matters of the art: Going behind the scenes of local galleries and museums
ARTS Pick: Cville Pride Festival
During an all-day party that includes live music, moon bounces, belly dancers, and several drag shows, the Seventh Annual Cville Pride Festival, hosted by Remy St. Clair and friends, pulls out all the stops for a marathon high-energy celebration. Count on plenty of food trucks, beer and wine
Weight lifted: Juliana Daugherty finds release with Light
Between sips of seltzer and small handfuls of Chex Mix, Juliana Daugherty lovingly runs her hand along her cat Monday’s back. “I’m still kind of shocked that I managed to get it out in the world,” she says, eyeing a thick cardboard box at the bottom of a bookshelf. It’s full of vinyl copies of
ARTS Pick: Colony House
Imagine the last stretches of day, as the sun sets and a feeling of wistfulness tugs at your chest—these are the sensations the rock band Colony House invokes. The band’s raw philosophy shines through achingly honest lyrics, warm guitar, and inviting vocals. Formed in high school, CH gained
Holy hell: The Nun sinks quickly into nonsense
Before we get to just how bad The Nun is, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate the fact that it’s taken the so-called Conjuring Universe this long to deliver a full-on dud. The tone was effectively set by director James Wan in The Conjuring back in 2013, and even when its successors haven’t
Failed mission: Nazi retribution story falls prey to poor technique
The capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi war criminal often referred to as the architect of the Final Solution, was a massive victory not only for the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, but for the notion that the serving of justice was far from complete after Nuremberg. No matter