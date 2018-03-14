ARTS Pick: Four County Players is making some noise

Touted as one of the funniest plays ever written, Noises Off follows a troupe of actors that is performing a complete flop called Nothing’s On. Viewers get backstage passes to the ridiculous antics and offstage intrigue of the players, from rehearsal to the last performance, and the cast and the director drive each other crazy throughout. Bothersome props, missed cues and dropped lines lead to lots of slamming doors, personal quarrels and catastrophic love triangles.

Through March 25. $10-16, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.