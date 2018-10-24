ARTS Pick: In the Forest, She Grew Fangs

Lucy knows about the sharpness of teeth and claws—years of high school torment have left her hollowed and unseen, even in the eyes of her concerned grandmother Ruth. After new friend Jenny rescues her from near-death, sudden dreams of howls and gore lead Lucy to a darkness she’s never known. Stephen Spotswood’s In the Forest, She Grew Fangs loses any warmth found in Little Red Riding Hood and unleashes the hunted girl’s spirit of vengeance.

Through November 3. $10-25 , times vary. Gorilla Theater Productions, 1717 Allied Ln., Suite B. (617) 304-6723.