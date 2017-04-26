ARTS Pick: Fences

4/26/17 at 3:15 PM

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, August Wilson’s award-winning Fences offers an inside look at an African-American community in mid-20th century America. The play follows 53-year-old Troy—a former baseball star and thief—who struggles to provide for his small family. Troy’s wife, Rose, asks him to build a fence around their home, which comes to symbolize the protections we surround ourselves with.

Through April 30. $10-15, times vary. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. 260-8720.

