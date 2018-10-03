ARTS Pick: The Devon Allman Project

When your dad and his brother and most of his friends are musical legends, the pull of the stage is in your blood. Devon Allman answered the call with a punk band at age 13, and by the time he forged a relationship with his famous dad, Gregg, at 17, he was a skilled guitarist in his own right. “I did not grow up studying the Duane [Allman] licks and knowing my dad’s catalog,” Devon told Rolling Stone. “I liked heavy metal. I liked the Cure and the Smiths. I loved blues.” His new six-piece band, The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, pays tribute to his family legacy and showcases his 26-year career as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

Thursday, October 4. $22-25 , 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.