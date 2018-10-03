ARTS Pick: The Devon Allman Project

When your dad and his brother and most of his friends are musical legends, the pull of the stage is in your blood. Devon Allman answered the call with a punk band at age 13, and by the time he forged a relationship with his famous dad, Gregg, at 17, he was a skilled guitarist in his own right. “I did not grow up studying the Duane [Allman] licks and knowing my dad’s catalog,” Devon told Rolling Stone. “I liked heavy metal. I liked the Cure and the Smiths. I loved blues.” His new six-piece band, The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, pays tribute to his family legacy and showcases his 26-year career as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
Reeling it in: The Virginia Film Festival announces its 2019 lineup
By Adriana Wells The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) returns to Charlottesville this fall with a lengthy list of standout films and special guests for its 31st annual festival, to take place November 1 through 4. Highlights of the event will include a tribute to the late actor Orson Welles, led
First Fridays: October 5
Michael “Doc” Doyle believes that the hardest thing you experience in life is your best chance to find out who you are. For Doyle, a carpenter who studied metal sculpture in art school, that chance came in the form of jail time. After battling addiction and depression, Doyle attempted suicide
New direction: Ragtime opens Live Arts’ season with real-life issues
By Leslie M. Scott-Jones Walking into the downstage theater at Live Arts, the sounds are familiar. Vocal warm-ups have begun, and musical director Kristen Baltes shouts from the balcony that this is “real life,” signaling to the actors to fill the space with their voices (not easy to do in that
Creating a buzz: Local artists are ready to collaborate at The Hive
What happens when two artists walk into a bar? Ask textile artist Tobiah Mundt and painter Kim Anderson and you’ll get the same answer: It’s an immediate connection. Both women relocated to Charlottesville with their families, Mundt from northern Virginia and Anderson from Nebraska, and sought
Time to play: After nearly a decade, Nathaniel Star returns to the stage
Nathaniel Star gets most of his ideas in the shower. It’s where he ruminates on a beat, hums melodies, and devises lyrics. When he knows he has something good, he’ll hop out of the shower, wrap himself in a towel and dash, water dripping all over the floor, into his studio to record it. “I’ll
ARTS Pick: The Festy Experience
It’s not often that you can learn about mushroom cultivation, experiment with the didgeridoo, get an acupuncture treatment, and take a yoga class while the Hackensaw Boys, Gillian Welch, and Ricky Skaggs belt it out in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Festy Experience is defined by three days of
ARTS Pick: Turnpike Troubadors
Evan Felker is full of stories, Southern twang, and soul. As frontman for the Turnpike Troubadours, Felker delivers tales of loss and love bolstered by the fiddling and electric strumming of his Oklahoman bandmates in tunes that swing from listening moments to dance-your-ass-off numbers.
ARTS Pick: Eddie Izzard
Through his unique gift of gab, Eddie Izzard can deliver off-color punchlines and move on to European politics without skipping a beat. In celebration of his 2017 memoir, Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens, Izzard takes the stage to reflect on childhood, alternative
Album reviews: Anna St. Louis, Peel Dream Magazine, Connan Mockasin, and Noname
Anna St. Louis If Only There Was a River (Woodsist) Woodsist calls this the “debut” of Kansas City native Anna St. Louis— odd, since they also released her First Songs full-length last year. Maybe they want us to grade her on the “beginner” scale, but the truth is that If Only There Was a River
Creativity comes naturally to the Rivanna River at FLOW 2018
Harmony is difficult to come by amidst the traffic jams, loading screens, and other small annoyances of daily life. Deborah McLeod makes her escape through a union of art and nature. And FLOW 2018 holds the door open for others into the world of the Rivanna River. FLOW is a festival that
Goodbye, Summer: A season in the life of our city
Band together: Wild Common’s music knows no constraints
In the yard of Brennan Gilmore’s farmhouse outside of town, a jagged line of trees lie on their sides, torn from the ground by a recent tornado, chunks of red dirt still clinging to the roots. In the distance, mist settles in over the mountains, and the whole scene feels quintessentially
ARTS Pick: Hiroya Tsukamoto
The swift guitar stylings of Hiroya Tsukamoto are the result of his discovery of the banjo, and a childhood love of bluegrass comes through in his playing, which includes takes on folk, jazz, and traditional Japanese music. As a teen, Tsukamoto worked tirelessly to perfect his craft, and it
ARTS Pick: Thomas Rhett
With Life Changes, Thomas Rhett delivers a collection of fearless rock and country vibes in a reflective ode to things lost and found. Growing up in the music scene, Rhett seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his country singer dad, but found himself fostering the success of his peers,
ARTS Pick: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Acoustic-folk extraordinaire Frank Turner is an expert at traversing artistic and geographic borders. He was born in Bahrain before moving to England where he studied alongside classmate Prince William (and picked punk over posh traditionalism). Following the dissolution of his hardcore group
ARTS Pick: Birds of Chicago
Country twang that hops and sways, soul that trembles and soars—these descriptors make up two halves of an imaginative whole. Americana duo Birds of Chicago got their start with a leap of faith, when JT Nero and Allison Russell paused their individual music endeavors to celebrate their 2013
ARTS Pick: Yarn
For some artists, hitting the road is synonymous with coming home. The Brooklyn-based quartet Yarn, which recently planted its bluegrass roots in North Carolina, has notched more than a thousand shows across the country. It even has a Grammy nomination stapled to its name, and has shared the
ARTS Pick: The Secret Rain
Casey Horn is growing old, and with age comes a whole lot of trouble—between his mother’s poor taste in men, his younger brother’s out-of-this-world obsession, and the neighbor girl’s frustrating lack of interest, he’s finding that life isn’t exactly grand. The Secret Rain follows Casey as he
ARTS Pick: Father John Misty
Any artist that opts to start off a track with the words, “Pour me another drink and punch me in the face” certainly has no shortage of spunk. Josh Tillman, who famously deemed himself Father John Misty, has taken to the road in celebration of his recent LP, God’s Favorite Customer. Misty
Letting it flow: Kyle Dargan fights futility with poetry
As a child, Kyle Dargan began writing rhymes largely as a matter of convenience. “If you wanted to make music, especially back in the ’90s, you needed somebody with a studio and recording equipment,” he says. “But you could write [hip-hop lyrics] at home, on the bus, in a notebook, and share