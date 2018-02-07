ARTS Pick: Declan McKenna pops with political message

Since his early teenage years in suburban England, Declan McKenna has had a rebellious streak. Now, at 19, he blends his own brand of indie pop with politically charged issues to make his views known through music. Influenced by David Bowie and The Beatles, his melodies are making a massive splash around the world, including his debut single “Brazil,” released in December of 2014 as a bold declaration against FIFA President Sepp Blatter, and the corruption surrounding that year’s World Cup.
The rise of Time’s Up, the movement challenging sexism, harassment and abuse against women in the entertainment industry, has led to a tone deaf, contemptible yet predictable backlash. Spend enough time on social media and you’ll see two main counterarguments: There’s a witch hunt by women
Review: Women work their way up in Live Arts’ Top Girls
Enter: a lively dinner party. Lots of crosstalk. Women in a startling array of historical costumes. There’s Isabella Bird, a 19th-century globe-trotter and well-educated author. There’s Joan the Pope, a ninth-century intellectual who lived as a man and briefly became the pope. There’s Dull
Noah Gundersen considers the distress of modern times
Noah Gundersen recently saw the world’s largest easel. He says that the roadside attraction, located in Goodland, Kansas, is a whopping 80 feet tall with one of Vincent van Gogh’s sunflower paintings stretched across it. That stop, like many, is just one of the perks of having a good tour
A View From Some Broads breaks with casting tradition
In “Bosom Buddies,” the famous duet from the Broadway musical Mame, eccentric bohemian and title character Mame Dennis gives her friend, actress —and famed lush—Vera Charles a bit of advice: “I feel it’s my duty to tell you it’s time to adjust your age / You try to be Peg O’ My Heart, when
Sigrid Eilertson likes to paint surrealistic images of creatures that straddle the line between the realistic and the fantastic, like larger-than-life goddesses and wild animals. She always works in a series, and she tends to work large—many of her paintings are 6 feet or taller. But for her
Movie review: Hostiles walks a new path in the Western genre
War has been a part of the human experience for all of recorded history. But what happens when the things that drive us to it are no longer a factor? Resources, borders, languages, religions; if we found ourselves in a situation where none of those things truly mattered, would we still find
ARTS Pick: The Crüxshadows embrace their dark side
Formed in 1992, The Crüxshadows have been a longtime staple of dark wave culture. The Florida-based group’s gothic rock blend of synth- and dream-pop has been perfected while logging an impressive 1,000-plus performances, including one of the first gigs by a Western act in Romania and Serbia
Whistle Words helps women impacted by cancer share stories
Before she received a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis at 39 years old, UVA writing professor Charlotte Matthews lived on a cattle farm. Whenever the farmer found a dead cow in the pasture, he bulldozed a grave and buried the animal. Matthews remembers the farmer whistling to himself in these
ARTS Pick: Dr. Southclaw’s wild ride
Implementing massive bass riffs, pulsing drums, screaming guitars and sing-alongs, five-piece freak funk phenomenon Dr. Slothclaw bends the genre to its liking and you’re in for a wild ride. The musical titans push the limits of creativity with their outrageously fun “freak shows” and
Album reviews: Camila Cabello, BØRNS, Reptaliens and Shopping
Camila Cabello Camila (Sony) I don’t exactly follow Fifth Harmony, and I missed the controversy surrounding Camila Cabello’s split with the group. Hope I’m not supposed to hate her because this is just great pop—glossy but not oversaturated—“All These Years” and “Real Friends” are even
ARTS Pick: Ruth B. creates a safe haven for listeners
When Ruth B. posted her first Vine in 2013, it’s a safe bet she had no idea where it would take her. Her following grew quickly and as she became recognized as “the Vine chick” on the street, record labels began to rubberneck. Her debut EP, The Intro, made a splash on the pop scene, […]
ARTS Pick: Jason Burke blends classic country with rock ‘n’ roll
Blending the classic boot-tapping rhythm of country with the guitar tones of rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s and ’70s, Jason Burke has become a musical staple in central Virginia and a huge supporter of the local scene. Following his 2015 release, Burning Daylight, Burke has enriched his live sound
ARTS Pick: Local musician Maria DeHart releases new EP
From the ambient, simplistic beats of her track “high,” to the steady, head-bobbing chord progression of her latest cut “nightmare weekend,” local talent Maria DeHart’s music is as varied and unique as the town she plays in. DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade,
ARTS Pick: Keys N Krates crafts dance-worthy tunes
Live electronic gurus Keys N Krates defy the stereotype of button-pushing that’s often thrown at their genre. Keyboardist David Matisse, drummer Adam Tune and turntablist Jr. Flo expertly craft layers of silky, futuristic synths, bass notes, elastic loops and orchestral expanses to the delight
Movie review: A dazzling finale for Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
The world of Paul Thomas Anderson is one in which the mundane, everyday lives of its characters are already riveting before something positively insane happens. Look at his most recent films—had There Will Be Blood only been about the hunt for oil against a beautifully bleak landscape, you
Warren Craghead draws the campaign and presidency in Trump Trump
Every day since Donald J. Trump became the Republican presidential nominee on July 21, 2016, local artist Warren Craghead has drawn him, or someone in his administration. Now six months’ worth of Craghead’s daily drawings have been published in a collection titled Trump Trump, Volume 1:
Rapper Waasi breaks out with Betterdaze
Sitting in the living room of his mom’s house, Malcolm “Waasi” Wills, wearing a retro Looney Tunes T-shirt under a letterman sweater, leans over and lights a stick of incense. As a wisp of smoke curls into the air, Waasi waves it around, blending it into the afternoon light. “I almost cried
ARTS Pick: A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad
Through songs and discussion, Horace Scruggs reveals messages, maps and signals in A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad. In this original presentation, Scruggs traces the geographical path and the contributions of abolitionists, including Harriet
ARTS Pick: Caamp
Childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall had been playing music together for years when they decided to form the duo Caamp in 2015. Combining folk guitar with rhythmic banjo picking raised up by seamless harmonies, the act quickly became known for its authentic live performances. The
ARTS Pick: The Opulence of Integrity
Choreographer Christal Brown’s multimedia creation, The Opulence of Integrity, follows the life of Muhammad Ali and his journey, not only as a boxer, but also as a social activist and public figure. Brown creates a vivid representation of the fight for worth and identity experienced by men of