ARTS Pick: Declan McKenna pops with political message

Since his early teenage years in suburban England, Declan McKenna has had a rebellious streak. Now, at 19, he blends his own brand of indie pop with politically charged issues to make his views known through music. Influenced by David Bowie and The Beatles, his melodies are making a massive splash around the world, including his debut single “Brazil,” released in December of 2014 as a bold declaration against FIFA President Sepp Blatter, and the corruption surrounding that year’s World Cup.

Tuesday, February 13. $15-18, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 South First St. 977-5590.