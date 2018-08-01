ARTS Pick: Daniel Bachman

The music of Daniel Bachman is known as American primitive guitar, but some may consider that a misnomer. The complex, plucked arrangements distinctive to the Fredericksburg native are anything but simple. Many of his songs stretch past the 10-minute mark, and some are entirely instrumental. With any other musician, leaving your voice out of your tracks would be a gamble, but Bachman is an engaging master of finger-picking—and he knows it.

Friday, August 3. $10, 8pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.