ARTS Pick: Cville Pride Festival

The seventh annual Charlottesville Pride Festival takes place at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, September 15. Photo by Jackson Smith The seventh annual Charlottesville Pride Festival takes place at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, September 15. Photo by Jackson Smith
9/12/18 at 7:00 AM

During an all-day party that includes live music, moon bounces, belly dancers, and several drag shows, the Seventh Annual Cville Pride Festival, hosted by Remy St. Clair and friends, pulls out all the stops for a marathon high-energy celebration. Count on plenty of food trucks, beer and wine offerings, and a rainbow of vendors.

Saturday, September 15. Free, 11am. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 

