ARTS Pick: A Chorus Line

“I’ve come this far, but even so / It could be yes, it could be no.” The classic musical A Chorus Line opens with “I Hope I Get It”—and it kicks off Heritage Theatre Festival’s 2018 season. The story follows 17 aspiring dancers and their attempt to be cast in the chorus line of a Broadway production. Starring Broadway actress Nikka Graff Lanzarone, the sometimes-hilarious, sometimes-heartbreaking musical explores the fickle nature of fame and what many are willing to do to achieve it.

Through 7/1. $15-35, times vary. Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.