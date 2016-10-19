ARTS Pick: Charming Disaster

“People bring me casseroles and pray for his immortal soul / They think I’m in widow’s weeds, but pity’s the last thing I need,” Ellia Bisker sings on “Ghost Story.” She’s a woman who’s lost her lover, but not for good—she’s living with his ghost, who caresses her hair and wraps his arms around her. As Charming Disaster, Bisker and Jeff Morris perform folk noir tunes with a cabaret twist—these are murder ballads, and love songs about death, crime and the supernatural.

Monday, October 24. Free, 8pm. Blue Moon Diner, 512 W. Main St. 980-6666.