ARTS Pick: Charming Disaster

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
“Can’t you see we’ve got a good thing here?” the duo Charming Disaster asks in harmony. See for yourself at the Blue Moon Diner on Monday. Publicity photo “Can’t you see we’ve got a good thing here?” the duo Charming Disaster asks in harmony. See for yourself at the Blue Moon Diner on Monday. Publicity photo
Arts


10/19/16 at 7:00 AM

“People bring me casseroles and pray for his immortal soul / They think I’m in widow’s weeds, but pity’s the last thing I need,” Ellia Bisker sings on “Ghost Story.” She’s a woman who’s lost her lover, but not for good—she’s living with his ghost, who caresses her hair and wraps his arms around her. As Charming Disaster, Bisker and Jeff Morris perform folk noir tunes with a cabaret twist—these are murder ballads, and love songs about death, crime and the supernatural.

Monday, October 24. Free, 8pm. Blue Moon Diner, 512 W. Main St. 980-6666.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy