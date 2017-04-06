ARTS Pick: Charlie Worsham

If the critics are correct, Nashville’s next big thing—Charlie Worsham—won’t be playing small venues the next time around. Outlets from American Songwriter and Rolling Stone to People magazine and NPR are gushing about his new album, Beginning of Things, saying Worsham is “one of country’s most formidable dark horses” who “demonstrates this art with uncommon grace and intelligence.” Also on the bill is breakout songwriter and performer Brandy Clark.

Thursday, April 6. $20-25, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.