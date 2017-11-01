ARTS Pick: Carbon Leaf

In order to work around ownership issues, Carbon Leaf has been rerecording its past albums, the most recent being Nothing Rhymes With Woman. With the new recordings, band members took the opportunity to address things they didn’t like and squeeze some perfection out of the older material, all to the delight of fans who supported the Richmond rockers’ reissue efforts though crowdfunding campaigns.

Friday, November 3. $18-20, 8:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.