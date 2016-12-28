ARTS Pick: Butchertown Burlesque

Set to live jazz from the early 20th century, the third installment of Butchertown Burlesque is a nightlife experience from days gone by, “harkening back to yesteryear when flappers and bootleggers reigned,” featuring the Butchertown Cats Orchestra and a roster of dancing starlets from around the U.S. Hostess Deanna Danger encourages revelry and cocktail attire.

Friday, December 30. $15-25, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.