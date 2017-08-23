ARTS Pick: Buddy Guy

Blues legend Buddy Guy released his debut album, I Left My Blues in San Francisco, in 1967. Seven Grammys, 23 blues music awards and a National Medal of the Arts later, the 81-year-old icon is as electric as ever, with his wild, fearless guitar licks and a fall tour spanning the U.S.
ARTS Pick: Tony Woods and Richelle Claiborne
They say laughter and music are good for the soul, and that makes an evening with comedian Tony Woods and a performance by soulful R&B artist Richelle Claiborne doubly blessed. Woods is a stand-up comedy veteran who kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy
Ann Wilson on inspiration and ways to agitate
Ann Wilson has been pushing boundaries since the release of Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. Wilson joined the band in the early ’70s at the age of 22, and her younger sister, Nancy, soon followed suit. Between Nancy’s guitar virtuosity and Wilson’s killer vocals, the two changed
ARTS Pick: Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam
Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the bi-monthly hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade &
Nicole Atkins finds a new muse in Rhonda Lee
Like many creatives, psychedelic indie rock songstress Nicole Atkins had to hit rock bottom to rise to a reawakened level of musicianship. Not only did she move from her longtime home along the Jersey Shore to Nashville, Tennessee, but she faced writer’s block, alcoholism and she literally fell
Art’s role: BLM’s protest alternative
On August 12, when hundreds of outsiders gathered here for the Unite the Right rally, ostensibly to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, our city suffered terrible loss. Just a few blocks away from the destruction, Black Lives Matter held an Art in Action event at Champion Brewing
“Wind River” is uncompromisingly tough
Not a single aspect of Wind River is easy to endure, but every shot, frame, line of dialogue, standoff and underlying theme is indispensable. The film turns every convention on its head in a plot involving a murder on a Native American reservation—the investigation is not depicted as a mystery,
A quick chat with Phil Lesh: Grateful Dead bassist talks Lockn’ return and missing Jerry
At 77, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is mostly done touring, but that doesn’t mean he’s done playing music. Besides some semi-regular gigs in and around New York City, Lesh can mostly be found these days on stage at Terrapin Crossroads, the Dead-themed club he opened in 2012 near his home in
Beginning stages: Five acts making a Lockn’ debut
The Lockn’ Festival returns to Arrington this week, bringing four days of music to Infinity Downs Farm from Thursday through Sunday. The jam-friendly festival is largely returning to its foundational roots, with headlining slots featuring Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Widespread
ARTS Pick: Extraordinary Stan Lee
You might know Stan Lee from his countless cameos in blockbuster Marvel movies or from the familiar characters he created (Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the X-Men and Spider-Man, to name a few). But you’ll really get to know the iconic comic book writer by watching Extraordinary: Stan Lee, a nostalgic
Blake Hurt plays with perspective in two collections
Charlottesville is a cozy little city. Most of the time, we know our neighbors—enough to recognize their kids or their pets, maybe catch snippets about their lives at work or play. But what if the guy down the street turned out to be the commander of an invading fleet of warships? Or the girl
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling
Small bills and big attitudes are the welcome norm for Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling competitions, where the “arm wrasslin’ and acting foolish” pairs up with a local charity for a raucous balance of competition, camp and community support. Proceeds from this match go to Brave Souls on
ARTS Pick: Dina Maccabee, Janel Leppin and Juliana Daugherty
Improvisation on viola, atmospheric cello and lush acoustics fill a unique bill of songwriters: Touring veteran Dina Maccabee (violinist, violist and vocalist) loops depth, space and complexity into the songs from her new album, The World is in the Work. Cellist, vocalist and composer Janel
ARTS Pick: Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band is no small venture—the 13-piece group backs Lovett on everything from violin to guitar to trombone, swinging through jazz and pickin’ out country with a variety of crowd-pleasers. With 14 records and almost four decades of touring, the four-time Grammy winner
Adar stands in solidarity while gaining traction
There was an apple going bad on Adar Seligman-McComas’ desk. But it had been a week of writer’s block and listlessness, and she wasn’t hungry right then. She’d eat it later, she told herself. Over the course of the month, she watched that unwanted apple slowly rot. Then one morning,
Annabelle: Creation is a great escape
Who would have known a prequel series to a reboot of a movie based on a book based on a hoax would boast some of the most delightful big-budget horror filmmaking in recent memory? The Annabelle series is one that should not work; kids, spooky dolls and overexplained mythologies are typically
Album reviews: Moby & The Void Pacific Choir, Raymond Scott, Voice of Saturn, Floating Points, Com Truise and Various Artists
Moby & The Void Pacific Choir More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse (Mute) There may be a buncha riots going on, but on Moby’s More Fast Songs the apocalypse is personal, and it feels less like Armageddon than a sleepless night spent sifting and cycling through dire thoughts that are
ARTS Pick: Summer in Paris
Longing to escape the bright, hot, cheery sunshine? Violet Crown Cinema welcomes you into the dark by way of the first installment in its Summer in Paris film series. Focusing on crimes of passion and anchored by Panique, the 1946 murder mystery starring Michel Simon as a loathsome Peeping Tom
ARTS Pick: Broadway at The Paramount
Sing along as 40-plus Charlottesville kids perform with theater pros in Broadway at The Paramount. Guest actors include Jennifer DiNoia (currently Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked), Tony Gonzalez (former dance captain for Mamma Mia!) and Matthew Steffens, a UVA graduate who has performed in
ARTS Pick: The Addams Family: A New Musical
Whether you’re looking for an empathetic evening out with your goth teen or the days of UHF TV channels, The Addams Family: A New Musical is sure to engage the quirkiness in us all. The familiar setup of trying to appear normal is channeled through song (begin earworm theme now) as a teenage
Unflinching eye: “Detroit” smolders with tension and brutality
The push for greater representation in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, is sometimes derided as an academic one that places statistics ahead of quality, of checked boxes over realism. What these critics miss is that representation means greater diversity of perspectives. People