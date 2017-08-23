ARTS Pick: Buddy Guy

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Publicity photo. Publicity photo.
Arts


8/23/17 at 7:00 AM

Blues legend Buddy Guy released his debut album, I Left My Blues in San Francisco, in 1967. Seven Grammys, 23 blues music awards and a National Medal of the Arts later, the 81-year-old icon is as electric as ever, with his wild, fearless guitar licks and a fall tour spanning the U.S.

Wednesday, August 23. $45.50-97.50, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy