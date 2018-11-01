Arts Pick: ARTCHO

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Adriana Wells arts@c-ville.com The Virginia Film Festival will screen an original documentary by four local young black men during its Light House Studio Shorts event. This past summer, Daniel Fairley II, the City of Charlottesville’s youth opportunity coordinator, sought to bring attention
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
When the great classics of world literature were first being written, they were not meant for students or academics decades or centuries in the future. First and foremost, they were meant to foster a relationship between reader and writer. For Andrew Kaufman, who teaches Russian literature at
By
Erin O'Hare
|
In the early hours of February 1, John Borden Evans was out for his regular run through Walnut Creek Park when he paused to memorize the landscape before him. He noticed how the setting moon hung low and bright in the sky, how the moonlight radiated through striated clouds to bathe the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Look alive: What better time to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s misunderstood monster than Halloween? Frankenstein received high-def attention in the filming of Danny Boyle’s adaptation at London’s National Theatre in 2011. In this electrifying resurrection, shown as part of
By
Dan Goff
|
At a festival that offers more than 150 films, highlighted by selections that have awards buzz and super-special guests, it can be difficult to choose wisely (and, with the way the VFF tickets sell, quickly). Here are five under-the-radar documentaries that rose to the top of our list, and are
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Justin Humphreys arts@c-ville.com Decades ago, actor/writer/director/film historian Peter Bogdanovich promised his friend and colleague Orson Welles that, if Welles couldn’t finish his work-in-progress, The Other Side of the Wind, he would complete it for him. Now, Bogdanovich, at age 79,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By A.D. Carson arts@c-ville.com I remember, now, waking up the night my aunt came to tell our mother about Tony. My brother and I were asleep in the bedroom of our small apartment. I thought it was a dream, a subconscious thought making its way to the fore, as these things do, taking away our
By
Nick Rubin
|
Kurt Vile Bottle It In (Matador) Caveat: I was a big fan of Kurt Vile’s 2013 album Wakin on a Pretty Daze until I went to his show and watched him basically perform the album note for note. What was entrancing became plain boring, and it’s been hard to hear his subsequent stuff without
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Lucy knows about the sharpness of teeth and claws—years of high school torment have left her hollowed and unseen, even in the eyes of her concerned grandmother Ruth. After new friend Jenny rescues her from near-death, sudden dreams of howls and gore lead Lucy to a darkness she’s never known.
By
Caroline Hockenbury
|
When local author and teacher Jocelyn Johnson started receiving Twitter direct messages from literary giant Roxane Gay, she thought to herself, “Something good is going to happen.” Just like that, a series of emphatic pings announced her arrival into a rarefied sphere: Johnson’s story, “Control
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Keith Urban’s latest project, Graffiti U, is a versatile album, deeply rooted in the country music of his youth. While Urban is known for infusing guitar chops and hard rock into his music, this album stays stylistically true to the songs of Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Merle Haggard, which
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Early to the jam band party, moe. rose quickly on the hippie festival circuit of the ’90s, firing up crowds with its intricate percussion and ripping guitar riffs. Three decades of touring and 24 albums later, the Buffalo, New York, quintet is still playing to massive audiences—in May, its 17th
By
Erin O'Hare
|
The story of “Hansel and Gretel” is a familiar one: the hungry children of a poor woodcutter are lost in the woods when they stumble upon a house made of gingerbread and sweets, enticing to their eyes and empty bellies. The house belongs to a witch who lures the children inside and captures
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
We’ve had Halloween sequels for decades. What’s different this time? The same thing that’s different in found footage, possession movies, even the Amityville franchise: fresh blood, literally and figuratively. For many of the slasher sequels and remakes of the ’80s and ’90s, it was difficult to
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
With Caruso Brown’s Old School, The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center gives a nod to Charlottesville’s black leaders, educators, and students. The play reflects Brown’s deep interest in Charlottesville’s black narrative and the lasting impact that these people, past
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
What’s so unusual about an American hip-hop duo that has shared stages with Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty, and collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys? It’s that Kev Marcus plays the violin and Wil B. plays the viola. Performing as Black Violin, the pair defines the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Wolves are a prickly pack of teenage girls—sharp, smooth at the edges, competitive, and biting. This locker-room drama unwinds around the routines of nine soccer players as they chat and stretch before their weekly games. Social cannibalism ensues when a new member of the team introduces
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There’s a lot to discover about stand-up comedian Cliff Cash, a self-declared explorer and lover of the outdoors. On his Blue Ridge Parkway Comedy Tour, the North Carolinian travels 590 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to Fairfax, Virginia, stopping at seven locations where he takes his
By
Erin O'Hare
|
“I’m a pretty sentimental guy,” says Andrew Neil Maternick as he settles in to a rust-colored tweed recliner that belonged to his grandmother. With a gentle hand and a look of delight on his broad face, he lifts up the woolly fabric of the armrest to show off the retro design of the chair’s
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
As Janet Armstrong, Claire Foy exclaims, “You’re just boys playing with balsa wood models!” to the NASA scientists preventing her from listening to the direct feed of husband Neil’s (Ryan Gosling) test flight. It’s a terrific dressing down of administrators more concerned with public relations