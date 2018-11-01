Arts Pick: ARTCHO

Art stop and shop: Charlottesville’s creative community has much to show off year-round, but no one can see it all. ARTCHO makes an effort to cram lots of talent into one big festival, featuring 44 creators of all mediums, from the nautical fashion of Maxime Connor to Lori Jakubow’s brightly colored prints. Everything’s for sale, and the proceeds benefit Common Ground Healing Arts. Live musical performances throughout the day include soft rock from Fair Verona and Ryan Johnson’s acoustic Americana. And don’t worry, organizers say, “There will be craft beer!”

Saturday 11/3 Free, 10am. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.