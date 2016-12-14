ARTS Pick: Anthony DeVito

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Stand-up comedian Anthony DeVito is at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Saturday. Publicity photo Stand-up comedian Anthony DeVito is at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Saturday. Publicity photo
Arts


12/14/16 at 7:00 AM

Anthony DeVito’s credits include appearances on Comedy Central, “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Gotham Comedy Live,” but it’s his storytelling on NPR’s “This American Life” (check out Episode 572, “Transformers”) that confirms his bio: “Comic. Writer. Italian.” DeVito takes a resonant path through family-centric tropes with an East Coast Italian-American attitude that gives his delivery crossover appeal.

Saturday, December 17. $20, 8pm. Jefferson School African  American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 825-0650.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy