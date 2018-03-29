ARTS Pick: Americana rockers The Black Lillies stop in C’ville

For the past eight years, Americana road warriors The Black Lillies have been chasing success like hounds, pushing musical boundaries on tour and in the studio. The independent roots-rockers inspire with a rich mix of tight harmonies cut with country blues, but it’s the group’s chemistry that keeps it rockin’ from festivals and clubs to packed theaters (including the Grand Ole Opry).
ARTS Pick: C’ville’s Freshman Class takes the mic
First-timers get a chance on the mic and a warm welcome from host Remy St. Clair as the Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest invites local middle and high school students to show up at Cville’s Freshman Class for a chance to become Charlottesville’s next breakout hip-hop artist. Last year’s
ARTS Pick: Jimmy Buffett brings the beach ballads
For local Parrot Heads looking to waste away again on a seashore in their minds, Jimmy Buffett brings his easy listening island tunes and beach ballads to the stage. Combining country, rock and pop, Buffett is often referred to as the “king of Gulf and Western” sound. From his start as an
ARTS Pick: Cigarettes After Sex fans show some ‘Affection’
Cigarettes After Sex formed accidentally in 2008, according to the group’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, who says he was experimenting with the dreamy, languorous sound that defines the band. A move to Brooklyn and the release of the single “Affection” resulted in millions of internet clicks, and
‘Feminine Likeness’ explores two sides of the canvas
Standing in The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA, surrounded by paintings from across the 19th and 20th centuries, you notice something about the passage of time in the museum’s current exhibition, “Feminine Likeness: Portraits of Women by American Artists, 1809-1950.” There’s a subtle shift as
Live music venue The Ante Room folds for now
A music venue is a strange place to be in the middle of the day. A club is designed for the nighttime, with its dark walls, ceilings and stages meant to be illuminated not by the sun but by bright lights, coming alive when bodies are in the room and music is in the air. […]
ARTS Pick: Going paleo at the Paramount
Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek. Sunday, March 25. $14.75-49.75, 4pm. The Paramount Theater, 215
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Symphony masters diverse program
Guest conductor Laura Jackson takes the baton for Charlottesville Symphony’s Masterworks 4, a diverse program that includes Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Christopher Theofanidis’ Rainbow Body, Tchaikovsky’s suite from Swan Lake and Copland’s Billy the Kid suite. Saturday,
ARTS Pick: Ripe keeps the groove going
Unstoppable seven-piece groove machine Ripe gets the world jumping up and down one performance at a time. From crunchy rock riffs and jazzy chords to fresh modern beats, the Boston-based group’s unique brand of poppy, indie-jams has earned it a rapidly growing fan base. Fan-favorite track “Goon
Themes of empathy define the 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book
What makes literature distinct from other art forms is the opportunity it allows us to inhabit the space in someone else’s mind, to experience a life other than our own. This act of temporarily shedding our perspectives and concerns teaches us empathy and compassion. After a year in which
Movie review: The new Tomb Raider is full of glitches
You have to respect when a director clearly loves the material and subject of his movie, and when a performer is perfectly cast and goes the extra mile to give the character extra weight. You just don’t have to like it. So it goes with Tomb Raider and critic favorite Alicia Vikander, who is
Catherine Monnes is bringing music to life
In the sunflower yellow kitchen at the back of her narrow house, Catherine Monnes drops a few thistle teabags into a pink tulip-shaped teapot full of boiling water. She slides the lid into place and carries the pot into her plant-filled sunroom. The evening light is disappearing behind the
Album reviews: First Aid Kit, Belle & Sebastian, Shame and The Breeders
First Aid Kit Ruins (Sony) Stockholm’s Klara and Johanna Söderberg have lived a charmed life. In 2007, Swedish state radio turned one of their demos into a summer hit. In 2008, their video of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” went viral, and their 2010 debut won rave reviews—all while
Lucky for you, we’ve got St. Patrick’s Day covered
Saturday, March 17 C-VILLE Weekly’s Clover Takeover: Craft beers, a cornhole tournament, music from Matthew O’Donnell and more. $12-30, 11am. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 520 Second St. SE. clovertakeover.eventbrite.com. Starr Paddy’s Day: Special Irish-inspired beers and food
ARTS Pick: Locust Honey adds vintage quality to bluegrass music
Chloe Edmonstone and Meredith Watson bring liveliness and experience to the mixture of bluegrass and traditional music that is Locust Honey. The American duo adds a vintage quality to its original songs, as well as on classic, prewar arrangements with a rotation of fiddles, open-back banjo,
ARTS Pick: Four County Players is making some noise
Touted as one of the funniest plays ever written, Noises Off follows a troupe of actors that is performing a complete flop called Nothing’s On. Viewers get backstage passes to the ridiculous antics and offstage intrigue of the players, from rehearsal to the last performance, and the cast and
Poet Patricia Asuncion gathers a sea of sisters
When writer and Charlottesville resident Patricia Asuncion took to the streets of Washington, D.C., during the 2017 Women’s March, her protest felt eerily familiar. “When I was first divorced in the 1970s, I had no credit. I had no bank accounts. I had nothing in my name. I didn’t even have the
Movie review: A Wrinkle in Time satisfies book- and film-lovers
A tale of science and psychology, A Wrinkle in Time imagines a scenario in which the universe wants those living within it to feel connected to themselves and everyone around them, and that the demons of depression and self-doubt are due to a great cosmic evil. Fifty years after it was first
Local middle schooler organizes suicide prevention concert
On Charlie Shea’s first day of middle school two years ago, she received some words of wisdom from her father, Danny Shea. “My dad told me, ‘It’s going to suck. I’m just going to brief you,’” Shea remembers. In the past two years, she says she experienced “enough bad days to go around,” as well
ARTS Pick: Bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle is on the rise
Read any of the critical raves about Molly Tuttle’s work, and her masterful flatpicking is sure to be mentioned. Playing since age 11 and making records since age 13, Tuttle learned skills passed down by her father, Jack, and became the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Award
ARTS Pick: Banff Mountain Film Festival goes extreme
Dramatic mountainous backdrops compete with daring cinematography during the Banff Mountain Film Festival, where the audience has a bird’s-eye view of outdoor sports pros at their most extreme. The festival offers more than 30 short films that connect with personal stories like that of American