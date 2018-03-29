ARTS Pick: Americana rockers The Black Lillies stop in C’ville

3/29/18 at 9:15 AM

For the past eight years, Americana road warriors The Black Lillies have been chasing success like hounds, pushing musical boundaries on tour and in the studio. The independent roots-rockers inspire with a rich mix of tight harmonies cut with country blues, but it’s the group’s chemistry that keeps it rockin’ from festivals and clubs to packed theaters (including the Grand Ole Opry).

Thursday, March 29. $15, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

