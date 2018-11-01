Fan fare: Twenty-five years after Guster formed on the Tufts University campus, the band continues to evolve musically. From the acoustic melodies of 1995’s Parachute to the vibrating bass and hazy vocals of 2018’s “Hard Times,” the group has grown up while retaining its knack for stage humor and infectious melodies. The band announced a new, untitled album in August, releasing two tracks, but so far, the remainder can only be heard live.

Saturday 11/3. $30.99-36, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.