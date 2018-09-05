ARTS Pick: Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

The keyboard skills of Cory Henry came to be widely known through his work in the instrumental jazz orchestra Snarky Puppy, but Henry’s been blowing minds for more than two decades. Art of Love, the new album from Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, is a flashback to the 1970s that’s filled with warm grooves, meaningful lyrics, and memorable hooks. “I think of the ’60s and ’70s as this golden era of music,” says Henry. “They used music as a tool to reach the world and bring about change to help make it a better place. I want to do that, too.” $20-79, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S.

First St. 977-5590.