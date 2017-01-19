Winter C-VILLE Weddings: On stands now!

By
Caite White
Each of the next seven weddings have one thing in common: love. Now you’re probably thinking, Isn’t that what all weddings have in common? And the answer is, of course, yes. But in the case of these weddings, the love was pouring in from all sides—friends, family, guests—and throughout the
Caite White
Caroline Moyer and Samantha Kardos | May 29, 2016 What’s the best way to ensure your big day feels special and personal? Enlist many helping hands, as Caroline and Samantha did for their spring nuptials. “A lot of our wedding felt DIY’d because we had so many amazing friends and family
Caite White
Even before she was engaged to Evan, Kaitlyn had a few ideas about their wedding. “I first saw a picture of the barn at Big Spring Farm on Facebook and thought, ‘Now that is where I want to get married,’” she says. Luckily, after he proposed, Evan agreed. The couple wanted one venue that could
Caite White
Palmer Pekarek and Kenneth Greer Jr. | October 29, 2016 There were three things that Palmer and Kenny knew they wanted to make sure were perfect: the setting, the food and the music. The setting was easy: Having grown up in Charlottesville, Kenny knew the venue. “The beautiful setting of
Caite White
Lesley Wharton and Patrick Kirby | May 6, 2016 Getting married is (and should be) an emotional experience. “You’re just normal people living normal lives, and then all of a sudden you find yourselves in the middle of one of life’s biggest milestones,” Lesley says. “I started crying and
Caite White
Anjali Joshi and Gopi Kumar | August 27, 2016 Planning an Indian wedding, Anjali and Gopi knew, meant incorporating certain traditions when it came to attire, décor and even food. But the couple made their special day their own thanks to a few key details. “The months leading up to the
Caite White
Cameron Jones and William Bolton Jr. | October 1, 2016 Both Monticello High School grads, Cameron and Will have known each other since they were teenagers. “In our junior year and senior years we shared a lot of classes together—including the opportunity to take a class at UVA our senior
Caite White
From the beginning of their wedding planning, Lizzy and Nik knew they wanted their wedding weekend to be very personal: Lizzy had grown up in Charlottesville and attended the University of Virginia and Nik’s family spent many years living in Mexico City. So, for their rehearsal dinner, the
Caite White
There’s a joke in Charlottesville that, whatever trend is popular elsewhere, it’ll be popular here in a year or so. We decided to put that to the test, asking Charlottesville-based wedding planner Adam Donovan-Groves, who keeps satellite offices in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and
Laura Ingles
You’ve pored through the registries, made a list of practical needs for every room in the house and created a honeyfund for that trip to Bermuda. But what about that special from-me-to-you gift for your spouse on the big day? We’ve got some ideas for you. For her Wish bubble bath from Roxie
Caite White
If you’re planning a wedding, there’s no better way to give guests a hint of the tone of your big day than with the invitations (and the save the dates). Rock Paper Scissors’ owners Dani Antol and Heather McNulty Haynie say that when they meet with clients, they take into account every detail:
C-VILLE Writers
I just started hanging out with a new friend. Should I invite her to my wedding? Is that weird? We’ve all been there—the nervous giggles, the pounding heart, the wondering if they feel the same way about fashion trends (honestly, those are just blankets worn as scarves). Candy Girl’s talking,
Whitney Ayres Kenerly
You’re engaged (congrats!) and have decided that Charlottesville is the perfect place for your wedding (great choice!). You’ve even started picturing yourself as an autumn bride at a local vineyard. Then you talk to an event coordinator and find out the venue has a two-year waitlist for
Laura Ingles
Nobody was surprised when Annie Fitzhugh and Bill Scatena decided to get married. The couple met when they were both working at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, and they dated for two years before he put a ring on it. What did surprise some of their friends, however, was their decision to
Caite White
In this month’s Abode, we talk with homebuilder Noah Bradley about his 40-year career, learn why a homeowner shouldn’t be bound by their lot size, take a look inside an Ivy cottage and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside this issue: Scarpa‘s smart reno for
Erika Howsare
If your house sits on a small city lot, it may seem as though there’s little room to expand. After all, city regulations limit how much of your lot may be developed, plus the height of secondary structures relative to your house. But don’t give up hope. One recent project by Alloy Workshop
Caite White
While attending the New York School of Interior Design, designer Chris Coggins embarked on an independent project: review 40 famous houses in 40 days. “I visited significant homes all along the East Coast,” says Coggins, “so I experienced a full range of styles.” But it was Biltmore, the Gilded
Shea Gibbs
When Lynne Roberts and her partners looked to start a sister restaurant to Route 29-based Timberwood Grill, they wanted to create a unique space while hinting at the original. The key link between the two? Look no further than the name. “The other restaurant has a lot of wood in there—the
Shea Gibbs
If you’re the type of person who’d like to drop five grand on a toilet, you are living in the right age indeed. Toilets have come a long way, and these days features include advanced water-saving flushing systems, hands-free flushing, self-opening and closing lids, self-cleaning bidets, drying
Joe Brookover
Previously in this column, we’ve explored a graduate student’s perspective on architecture’s trajectory—one that leverages architects’ unique skill sets to address, through the built environment, uncertainties facing society today. This semester at UVA engaged this topic directly through