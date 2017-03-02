March Abode: On stands now!

The latest issue of Abode features a Shenandoah Valley home with everything to hide, a minimalist kitchen in Albemarle, the best performance fabrics and more. Here’s what’s inside:

Belmont’s newest eatery.

An addition at Western Albemarle High School.

Recycled countertops and—what?—wooden tiles.

Performance fabrics inside the home.

How to give your boxwoods the best chance for springtime survival.

The state of real estate: Be ready to pounce!

This month’s featured home:

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

On a clear day, the furthest visible point from this month’s featured home is 35 miles away. Needless to say, the view—a panorama of the Alleghenies—was of utmost importance to the homeowners, who bought the property 30 years ago and waited to build their dream home. Read more here.

This month’s featured kitchen:

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

When the homeowners of this Albemarle property bought their home in 2011, they knew some work was required to get the house’s interior—an unbalanced, choppy space—to match the serene exterior. Opening up the cramped galley kitchen was high on their list of priorities. Read more here.