March Abode: On stands now!

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Photo: Virginia Hamrick Photo: Virginia Hamrick
Abode


3/02/17 at 3:12 PM

The latest issue of Abode features a Shenandoah Valley home with everything to hide, a minimalist kitchen in Albemarle, the best performance fabrics and more. Here’s what’s inside:

This month’s featured home:

Photo: Virginia Hamrick
Photo: Virginia Hamrick

On a clear day, the furthest visible point from this month’s featured home is 35 miles away. Needless to say, the view—a panorama of the Alleghenies—was of utmost importance to the homeowners, who bought the property 30 years ago and waited to build their dream home. Read more here.

This month’s featured kitchen:

The Asian influences can be seen in the kitchen's material and color choices: black granite countertops and backsplash echo black stools, chairs and pendant lighting; a neutral paint color helps walls and cabinetry blend in. Photo: Virginia Hamrick
Photo: Virginia Hamrick

When the homeowners of this Albemarle property bought their home in 2011, they knew some work was required to get the house’s interior—an unbalanced, choppy space—to match the serene exterior. Opening up the cramped galley kitchen was high on their list of priorities. Read more here.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy