It’s no secret that outdoor fabrics often make their way inside, too—they’re a great way to protect against spills, stains and smells and the patterns and textures are often indistinguishable from regular fabric. But, says Folly co-owner Victoria Pouncey, occasionally the right textile for the space just isn’t available. Enter performance fabrics.

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

“[They] are essentially regular fabrics that have been treated with incredible stain repellents,” Pouncey says, which means the treatment can be applied to a wide range of fabrics. “Many fabric companies offer collections that are already treated or they will take care of the process for you.”

But where should you use performance fabrics? Pouncey says seating is where it’s most important.

With her design partner, Beth Ann Kallen, Pouncey recently designed a kitchen banquette with the iconic Les Touches from Brunschwig et Fils and upholstered a sofa and loveseat with a Lee Jofa linen for a family with three children and a Lab. Says Pouncey, “After the usual mishaps and spills of family life, the furniture is still looking perfect!”