Work and passion: The search for hip-hop success

Music reflects the spirit of a community. With each new generation, artists must find ways to keep the music they create playing around town. In the Charlottesville area, a small but dedicated group of people keeps the hip-hop scene thriving. Musicians like Channing “Mr. Gray” Gray and Malcolm “Waasi” Wills work with a variety of producers, videographers, and other local rappers and vocalists to produce their songs and organize shows. Some, including Laraj “LT” Thomas, regularly open for bigger acts that come to Charlottesville.
It’s a collaborative scene: Many of these artists have known each other since grade school, and have worked together for years. They’ve built a modest fan base through music videos and shows throughout central Virginia. But the work to keep the hip-hop subculture alive in this area is never-ending. Words and pictures by Zack Wajsgras
Hip-hop fans and friends of Laraj “LT” Thomas gather near a backyard pool in Louisa for Thomas’ “Hall of Fame” album release party.
Channing “Mr. Gray” Gray (center) shows his music to Aaron “Trash Bandicoot” Springel (bottom right), Dontae “Diggs540” Diggs (top right), and Stanley “Duzi” Lovell (left), a group of musicians who go by the name Dummy Boi Geng, in their studio in Staunton. The artists met on social media through a mutual interest in each other’s music.
Malcolm “Waasi” Wills prepares to shoot a scene in a music video for his song “Lo” at a laundromat in Charlottesville. Wills performed on a DIY tour with two other artists, traveling to venues throughout Virginia and Pennsylvania. He says he recently discovered a pocket of fans at Lock Haven University, after a member of the wrestling team stumbled upon his songs online and played them for friends.
Thomas records a song for his new album at Charlottesville’s I Feel Famous Music Studio, run by local producer and director Doughman. The studio is used by many different artists in town for both recording and shooting music videos.
Gray practices a set of newly written verses in his kitchen in Richmond in August 2018. He works a side job as a waiter, as well as weekly entertainment events through his company Trap Hippy Entertainment, to fund his musical endeavors.
Fans react as musician Jacquees takes the stage at the Sprint Pavilion in September 2018. The show had four local openers: Jamaal “J-Willz” Williams, Thomas, Wills, and Dequinte “Quin Bookz” Booker, who all performed for the crowd that gathered to see the traveling superstar.
Young community members compete in a dance-off during a back-to-school backpack giveaway in Tonsler Park in August 2018. The event was jointly held by WVAI 101.3 JAMZ and Region Ten to provide school supplies and live music to young hip-hop fans. Local DJs and artists participated in the family-friendly day.
Wills takes a break while filming the music video for his song “Fall For You” at the Culbreth Theatre parking garage at the University of Virginia in October 2019. When Wills was a student at Monticello High, his teachers encouraged him to use the school’s recording studio to experiment and record his own sounds. “That studio was everything,” he says.
Jaquan “DJ Almighty” Middleton records a show for WVAI 101.3 JAMZ in the early afternoon in October 2019. He says the live element of mixing music is becoming a lost art. “This is my safe haven, when
I’m here,” Middleton says.
Gray records songs at Charlottesville’s I Feel Famous Studios. He released his first songs in 2013 but has been making music with local friends since he was in high school. He uses a variety of different producers, and collaborates with other artists in Charlottesville.
Middleton checks in with the secretary at the Virginia Radio Coop, home to hip-hop station 101.3 JAMZ. Corporate radio giant Saga Communications, which owns 106.1 The Corner and other stations, filed a petition with the FCC in September to block license renewals for JAMZ and four other Charlottesville nonprofit stations. If successful, the petition would shut down the only station with programming directed at the city’s African American audiences.
Thomas performs during a release party for his album Hall of Fame, in a backyard in Louisa in July 2018.
Jordan Perry’s been here before. He doesn’t mean physically here, at The Pie Chest on High Street, where we meet for an afternoon coffee—he means he’s already done this interview. Last night, he had a dream about it. While he can’t recall the full content, Perry remembers, “in no weird dream
In this busy, challenging world, many of us have to be reminded to stop and smell the roses. To pause, take in the good, and relax in a moment of appreciation. Sure it’s a cliché, but for floral designer Lewis Miller it’s tangible and powerful. It’s a way of life and an art form. One […]
Apparently not all jobs outsourced by James Cameron are created equal. Earlier this year, we saw Alita: Battle Angel, his collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez. The hands-on approach of both filmmakers seemed to bring out the best in each, with Rodriguez’s slick camera work and knack for
Playing into it: Athens, Georgia-based multi-instrumentalist Kaoru Ishibashi, who uses the stage name Kishi Bashi, makes a unique brand of indie pop. In some songs, his mastery of violin and guitar come across as bright and joyful, and in others he turns mournful. He’s toured with Regina
Been there: Regardless of which collaborative era in Jeff Tweedy’s career got you on board—Jay Farrar, Jay Bennett, Billy Bragg, Nels Cline—you’ve likely heard the frontman of the revered alt-country, punk-leaning, folk-forward, American rock band Wilco at his best—because Tweedy does not
Nashville smash: Superstar Miranda Lambert has a powerful voice, and a striking capacity for emotional depth. She sings female rage songs like “Gunpowder and Lead” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” aimed at abusive partners and cheaters, and she can tone it down in sentimental crooning ballads, such
Magnetic moments: “Eight years in the White House went by so fast,” says Barack Obama in the forward to Yes We Did, the new book by former official White House photographer Lawrence Jackson. (We feel you, Mr. President.) Jackson will tell stories about his work behind the scenes, snapping
Jazz combo: A night of jazz brings New York City’s freewheeling quartet Spin Cycle—playing everything from Coltrane and improv to New Orleans funk and raw punk—together with local flutist Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds in a co-headlining concert presented by the Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU.
Fired up: New Jersey band Blues Traveler is on the road in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Grammy-winning album, Four. The blues-rock group broke into the mainstream with the record in 1994, playing on “Saturday Night Live,” and opening shows for The Rolling Stones. Now, the record’s
The good news is that you’ll love writer/director/actor Taika Waititi. The bad news is there’s no charming your way out of a misfire as big as Jojo Rabbit. You can see that this is an “anti-hate satire,” with it plastered over all of the promotional materials like it’s the official subtitle,
ARTCHO festival makes art available to all Home. It’s sweet. There’s no place like it. It’s where the heart is, and it’s where charity often begins. The same can be said for this year’s ARTCHO festival, to take place this Saturday, November 2, at IX Art Park from 10:30am to 5:30pm. ARTCHO’s
Shake it away: Under the radar since their formation at the height of the acid scene in the ’60s, San Francisco’s The Flamin’ Groovies are still delivering the edgy rock ‘n’ roll that circumvented the psychedelia of the day to find a lasting cult following. The band is touring on its 50-plus
The fuzzy, sage green granny cardigan hasn’t been washed in more than two decades. It’s missing a button, and the knit is stained in spots and cigarette-burned in a few others. That sweater fetched $334,000 at auction last weekend because, despite its flaws, it’s an iconic piece of rock
“The Elvis Presley of taxidermy.” That’s what fans call Ken Walker, the star of the documentary Big Fur. Part conspiracy theory, part environmental commentary, and part obsession, this “love story” follows Walker’s personal and artistic journey as he sets out on a fact-finding mission in order
It started with a chance remark. In 2014, former Crozet resident Ricardo Preve was off the coast of Sudan to film sharks. At the end of his stay in the treacherous shallow waters surrounding thousands of islands in the archipelago, “A guy told me an Italian submarine sank here,” says Preve.
Allah-Las Las (Mexican Summer) On their fourth LP, L.A.’s Allah-Las don’t seem in any hurry to alter their psychedelic slacker twang. In fact, they don’t seem in any particular hurry at all; the baker’s dozen of songs lopes along with nary a hitch, everything a pleasant if slightly dulled blend
Doughman got into filming music videos because he had to. The area music producer was handing out beats to rappers left and right, but they wanted more than just music. They wanted a visual component to match the aural experience created in the recording booth. They wanted music videos. This
Ghost writing: When Shirley Jackson decided to write a ghost story, she took inspiration from a real-life 19th-century scientific investigation, and created The Haunting of Hill House. Jackson said it was important to believe in ghosts in order to write the novel, and the result was a
In his 50-plus year career, actor Dennis Christopher has defied typecasting. His wildly varied characters include an Olympic runner in Chariots of Fire (1981); tormented Eddie Kaspbrak in It (1990); and Mr. Candie’s lawyer in Django Unchained (2012). Christopher, 64, describes himself as “very
Kevin Everson is known to be prolific, but it’s still startling when he says “I made 17 films this year.” Asked which shorts he’ll be showing at the Virginia Film Festival, the UVA professor and internationally respected filmmaker has to consult a list before answering. That’s an occupational